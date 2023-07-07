Bettystown’s Architectural Gem: A Home Designed to Capture Stunning Views

Presenting San Michele: A Seaside Retreat for Discerning Buyers

Discover the mesmerizing coastal allure of San Michele, located on the scenic Coast Road in Bettystown, Co Meath. This architect-designed bungalow offers an exquisite living experience with a unique blend of elegance and tranquility. Boasting an asking price of €995,000, this property is listed exclusively with the prestigious real estate agency, Sherry FitzGerald Lannon (041) 983 8168.

Renowned as a cherished destination for Dubliners seeking idyllic getaways, Bettystown has a rich history of creating cherished childhood memories. The allure of this seaside haven has only intensified in recent years, attracting remote workers who yearn for a picturesque place to call home. With a convenient 45-minute commute to Dublin in light traffic, residents can effortlessly balance work life with the leisurely charm of San Michele.

San Michele boasts an unrivaled seafront location that will truly captivate your heart. Nestled amidst carefully manicured gardens adorned with lush shrubs and hedges, this 1970s bungalow offers panoramic views of the pristine sandy beach. Each room within this abode is thoughtfully designed to maximize breathtaking ocean vistas. Vaulted ceilings and expansive windows flood the interiors with natural light, creating an ethereal ambiance that will rejuvenate your spirits.

Featuring a dual-aspect main reception room, the focal point of the house, this space immerses you in the beauty of the coastline. Delight in the enchanting scenery as you entertain guests or enjoy moments of solitude. The kitchen/dining area is conveniently located, accompanied by a utility room and a guest WC. With a generous total floor area of 2,300 sq ft, this home also encompasses a family room, a welcoming hallway with a cloakroom and additional WC, three spacious double bedrooms (one with an ensuite), and a modern main bathroom.

The vibrant village, with its charming coffee shops, inviting bars, and delectable restaurants, lies within easy walking distance. For avid golfers and tennis enthusiasts, the renowned Laytown/Bettystown Golf and Tennis Club is a mere 1.2km away. Additionally, the historic town of Drogheda is a short 10-minute drive, while Dublin Airport can be reached within 30 minutes, ensuring seamless travel connections.

Seize the opportunity to make San Michele your sanctuary by contacting Sherry FitzGerald Lannon (041) 983 8168. Priced at €995,000, this breathtaking retreat offers a lifestyle that seamlessly blends coastal charm with modern convenience. Don’t miss out on this remarkable investment in your personal paradise.

Reference