At Least 50 Deaths Attributed to Flooding and Landslides Caused by Pakistan’s Fierce Monsoon Rainfall

In Pakistan, the recent monsoon rains have resulted in devastating floods and landslides, causing the death of at least 50 people, including eight children. These rains occur between June and September and provide essential rainfall for the region, supporting millions of farmers and ensuring food security for the two billion people living in South Asia. However, the destructive power of the monsoons is undeniable.





Laborers carry vegetable sacks as they wade through floodwater after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 5, 2023.

Sajjad/Xinhua/Getty



Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab province, with a significant number attributed to electrocution and building collapses. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, eight children were tragically found dead after a landslide, and rescue efforts are ongoing to find any survivors.

Lahore, the second-largest city in Pakistan, experienced record-breaking rainfall that resulted in significant disruption. Nearly 35% of the population faced power and water shortages. The Meteorological Department has forecasted more heavy rainfall in the coming days and warned of potential flooding along Punjab’s major rivers. The provincial disaster management authority is taking action to relocate individuals living in vulnerable areas.





A man pulls a boy on a cart down a flooded road, amid heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, July 5, 2023.

K.M. Chaudary/AP



Climate scientists have noted that climate change is intensifying cyclonic storms and seasonal rains in the region, making them more severe and unpredictable. Last year, unprecedented monsoon rains submerged a third of Pakistan, causing significant damage and loss of life. The country has a small carbon footprint, contributing less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but it remains highly susceptible to the impacts of global warming.

Experts have been urgently calling for action to mitigate climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) released a study on glacier melt risks in the Himalayas, emphasizing the need for immediate action to curb emissions. Dr. Philippus Wester, the lead editor of the study, highlighted the insufficient global efforts to combat climate change and stressed the importance of reducing emissions rapidly.