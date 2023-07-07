Beach Pollution Alert, Protect Your Eyes from Pink Eye, and Uncover the Cognitive Benefits of Teeth-Brushing

In a recent report, it has been found that approximately 50% of beaches in the United States are contaminated with potentially harmful levels of fecal matter. This concerning discovery raises questions about the safety of our beloved beach destinations. To learn more about this issue, click on the article below.

Moving on to a different topic, have you ever considered the germ-ridden state of your sheets and pillowcases? It turns out that these seemingly innocent household items can harbor a significant amount of hidden germs. If you want to know more, continue reading.

As summer approaches, it’s crucial to take good care of your skin. Experts provide valuable tips on skin health and safety during the hot months, including ways to detect suspicious spots that may indicate skin cancer. Stay informed and protect your skin.

Measles is a serious health concern, especially during the summer travel season. Make sure to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from this highly contagious infection.

Parents, be aware! Recent findings suggest a link between bacteria found in baby formula and infant infections. Educate yourself on this matter to ensure the well-being of your little ones.

Maintaining good oral hygiene is not only beneficial for your teeth but also for your brain. Surprising new research suggests that brushing your teeth regularly can have a positive impact on brain health, potentially reducing the risk of dementia. Time to prioritize oral care!

Scoliosis, a condition that affects the spine, can cause a variety of symptoms and requires appropriate treatment. Get familiar with the causes, symptoms, and available treatments for scoliosis to better understand this condition.

Lifesaving policies are being advocated by athletes, lawmakers, and health experts to promote CPR and AED training. Join the movement and help make a difference by acquiring these essential life-saving skills.

Pink eye, formally known as conjunctivitis, affects millions of children and adults each year. Learn to recognize, treat, and prevent this common eye infection with expert tips.

