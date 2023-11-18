American Citizen Arrested in Venezuela Shortly After Biden Administration Lifts Oil Sanctions

A California man’s family is desperate to free him from wrongful arrest in Venezuela. Savoi Wright, 38, was taken into custody shortly following the Biden administration’s decision to lift oil sanctions against the socialist-run government. Wright was detained without any criminal charges and has had no access to legal counsel – his whereabouts are also unknown.

In fact, since his arrest, he’s been held hostage for tens of thousands of dollars in ransom, as his family faces a nightmarish ordeal. Last October, as the U.S. and Nicolás Maduro’s government began discussions about future elections, the nation’s Supreme Court – widely influenced by Maduro – suspended the results of an opposition-run primary, amplifying domestic and international pressures.

With Wright’s arrest, Maduro seems to be challenging the U.S. to uphold its commitment and reimpose the sanctions, claiming that he’s been acting in bad faith. The U.S. has expressed their readiness to reverse the recent steps and reimpose sanctions if Maduro doesn’t stick to the terms of their agreement for the release of political prisoners and wrongfully detained U.S. citizens by the end of November.

The State Department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller has strongly emphasized the U.S. measure, and Wright’s family is alarmed and seeking help. In a shocking twist, former U.S. diplomat Kimberly Breier, and the Trump administration’s special envoy, Elliott Abrams, have also condemned Maduro’s actions. With the U.S. consulate closed in Venezuela, Wright’s family feels abandoned and isolated.

This intense situation and the psychological torture Wright is facing at the hands of the government’s counterintelligence unit are a cause for grave concern for Wright’s family, who have been unable to get much support from the State Department. The family is desperate to see their son secure justice and freedom, hoping for broader intervention from the U.S. Government, who are urged to consider a more forceful stance in advocating for Wright’s release. This situation requires swift and decisive action and resolution.

