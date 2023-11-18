Unbelievable Black Friday Deal: Top-Rated TV Now at Amazing Price

If you’re on the hunt for amazing Black Friday deals, you’re in luck with the LG C2 OLED TV. Renowned for its exceptional picture quality, impressive sound, and sleek design, this 65-inch television is a top choice for those looking to enhance their home entertainment setup. And now, Walmart has made this unrivaled TV even more accessible by slashing its price down to an unbeatable $1,399 from $2,099.99. This is a deal of a lifetime for an incredible big-screen OLED TV.

But what makes the LG C2 OLED TV stand out is its stunning OLED display powered by LG’s latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which provides deep contrast and excellent brightness. Additionally, you’ll experience virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an incredibly thin design for the ultimate home cinema setup. No wonder this best-selling TV has received a perfect five-star rating in our LG C2 OLED review and secured the top spot on this year’s best TV list.

What’s more, Walmart’s price drop trumps the current offers at Amazon, making it one of the most enticing Black Friday TV deals available. With no further price drops expected on Black Friday itself, taking advantage of today’s deal is highly recommended for those seeking a fantastic new display at an exceptional price.

