Alibaba introduces a new A.I. tool that converts text into images

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China on July 6, 2023, the Alibaba Group sign is prominently displayed.

On Friday, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant, launched an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Tongyi Wanxiang. This tool has the capability to generate images from user prompts.

Tongyi Wanxiang allows users to input prompts in both Chinese and English, and the AI tool will generate visually appealing images in various styles, including sketches and 3D cartoons.

Alibaba’s cloud division introduced and made this product available for beta testing specifically for enterprise customers in China.

Tongyi Wanxiang is the latest innovation in generative AI by Alibaba, as other tech giants in China and the U.S. continue to compete in this field.

Generative AI refers to a type of artificial intelligence that can create content based on prompts. It is trained using extensive data to achieve this capability. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the most well-known example, which has prompted major tech players to develop their own alternatives.

In the U.S., Google launched its AI chatbot called Bard, while in China, Baidu released Ernie Bot and Alibaba introduced Tongyi Qianwen.