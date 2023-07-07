Alibaba introduces a new A.I. tool that converts text into images

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China on July 6, 2023, the Alibaba Group sign is prominently displayed.
Photo Credit: Aly Song | Reuters
On Friday, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant, launched an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Tongyi Wanxiang. This tool has the capability to generate images from user prompts.
Tongyi Wanxiang allows users to input prompts in both Chinese and English, and the AI tool will generate visually appealing images in various styles, including sketches and 3D cartoons.
Alibaba’s cloud division introduced and made this product available for beta testing specifically for enterprise customers in China.
Tongyi Wanxiang is the latest innovation in generative AI by Alibaba, as other tech giants in China and the U.S. continue to compete in this field.
Generative AI refers to a type of artificial intelligence that can create content based on prompts. It is trained using extensive data to achieve this capability. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the most well-known example, which has prompted major tech players to develop their own alternatives.
In the U.S., Google launched its AI chatbot called Bard, while in China, Baidu released Ernie Bot and Alibaba introduced Tongyi Qianwen.
Currently, there are AI text-to-image generation services available. Notable examples include OpenAI’s DALL-E and Stable Diffusion.
“With the release of Tongyi Wanxiang, high-quality generative AI imagery will become more accessible, facilitating the development of innovative AI art and creative expressions for businesses across various sectors, such as e-commerce, gaming, design, and advertising,” said Jingren Zhou, CTO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, in a press release.
Major technology companies are being cautious in launching generative AI products to avoid regulatory issues. Companies like Alibaba and Baidu have positioned their AI tools with specific target markets. For instance, Alibaba is focusing on offering its products to enterprises.
This approach is influenced by regulations implemented by Chinese authorities relating to generative AI technologies. Beijing introduced the first-of-its-kind regulation governing “deep synthesis technologies” (images and videos altered by AI) in January, while draft rules were released in April to manage the development of generative AI products by companies.
