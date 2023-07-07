Belarus Claims the Wagner Chief Behind the Mutiny is in Russia, Sparking Doubts on Kremlin’s Tactics

By ANNA FRANTS

MINSK, Belarus — The leader of the mercenary rebellion against the Kremlin has reportedly returned to Russia, leaving questions about the deal that ended the challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made the claim, though it has not been independently verified. Russian media have reported sightings of the rebel leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in his offices in St. Petersburg.

It remains unclear whether Prigozhin’s return to Russia violates the agreement, which allowed him to move to Belarus in exchange for ending the rebellion and a promise of amnesty. If true, this development suggests that the threat posed by Prigozhin may not be fully extinguished, and the Kremlin is being cautious until it determines how to handle troops who may still be loyal to him. President Putin had previously stated that the Wagner troops could either join the Russian military, retire, or relocate to Belarus.

However, many details of the agreement brokered by Lukashenko remain unclear. Last week, Lukashenko claimed that Prigozhin was in Belarus, but now he says that Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg and could also travel to Moscow if he chooses. Meanwhile, Wagner troops are reportedly in their camps, though the exact locations are unknown. Prigozhin’s mercenaries previously fought alongside Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and have bases in Russia.

Despite these developments, the Kremlin has refused to comment on Prigozhin’s whereabouts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian authorities are unable to track his movements but reiterated that the deal involved Prigozhin’s relocation to Belarus.

Lukashenko disclosed that his government has offered the use of Belarusian military camps to Wagner, a private military contractor known for supporting Russian interests abroad. However, Wagner has not yet made a final decision on this offer. The Kremlin has downplayed the fact that Prigozhin evaded punishment for his rebellion, citing the necessity of the deal to prevent widespread bloodshed.

Regarding concerns about Prigozhin’s safety, Lukashenko dismissed the idea that Putin would order his execution, stating that Putin is not “vicious and vindictive.” Nonetheless, recent media reports have showcased Prigozhin’s opulent mansion in St. Petersburg, containing images of wealth and a collection of Prigozhin posing in various disguises and foreign uniforms.

Lukashenko evaded questions about whether Prigozhin and his mercenaries would eventually move to Belarus, deferring to the decisions of the Wagner chief and the Russian government. He expressed confidence that their presence in Belarus would not destabilize the country, but emphasized that any Wagner troops in Belarus would be required to sign a contract outlining their actions and limitations.

Lukashenko dismissed concerns that the mercenaries could use Belarus as a base to attack Ukraine, as Russian troops previously did before invading Ukraine in 2022. He also mentioned the deployment of Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, asserting that they serve as a deterrent against aggression and that any hostile move against Belarus would be met with an immediate response.

Throughout the brief rebellion, Prigozhin’s mercenaries encountered minimal resistance as they advanced towards Moscow, capturing military headquarters along the way. This revolt posed the most significant threat to Putin’s authority in his decades-long rule, revealing vulnerabilities and undermining the Kremlin’s power.

Lukashenko revealed that he had warned Prigozhin that failure to resolve the mutiny quickly would result in their destruction and Belarus sending a brigade to protect Moscow, referring to the necessity of suppressing the rebellion before it gained momentum.