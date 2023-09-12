Albany County proposes legislation that could hinder the battle against opioid addiction: What you need to know

In 1978, New York took a step in prioritizing the needs of vulnerable individuals by passing the Padavan Law. This law exempted group homes for those with mental health diagnoses from local regulations that prohibited unrelated people from living together in residential areas. The Padavan Law allowed individuals with mental health challenges or intellectual disabilities to remain in their communities rather than being confined to institutions. It was a successful and necessary policy.
Fast forward 45 years, and a new target has emerged for NIMBYs (those who say “Not in My Back Yard”): substance use disorder clinics. Unfortunately, there is currently no law similar to Padavan to prevent them from blocking these clinics from their neighborhoods. It is now up to us to take action.
Local Law F would further complicate the already burdensome process of opening new substance use disorder clinics during a time of unprecedented crisis. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1 in 4 Americans aged 18 to 25 has a substance use disorder, affecting people from all races, genders, and social classes. Local Law F would ensure that new substance use disorder clinics only open in areas where people lack the time and organization to oppose them, concentrating clinics in underprivileged neighborhoods and leaving large portions of the state without access to treatment. However, the harsh reality is that we need clinics everywhere, and we need them immediately.
Do not allow the NIMBYs to succeed. Contact your county legislator and urge them to vote “no” on Local Law F.
Colin E. McNamara is the deputy director of the Center for Law and Justice in Albany.
