Unveiled: Shocking Landing Gear Malfunction Exposes Damaged Pin Following Jetliner Landing in Orange County, Ending with Dramatic Rest on Engine – Orange County Register

Investigators have determined that a pin broke inside the left landing gear of an Alaska Airlines jet that recently arrived in California. The incident occurred during Tropical Storm Hilary, with the two pilots discussing the need for a “firm” landing. Upon touchdown at John Wayne Airport, the captain felt a “firm jolt feeling” and observed the plane resting on one of the engines. However, data from the plane indicated that the touchdown force was within the airline’s limits, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilots confirmed that cockpit indicators showed the landing gear was in the down and locked position, yet after landing, the crew noticed the aircraft listing to the left, accompanied by the sensation of a flat tire. The plane was subsequently stopped on a taxiway, where the captain opened a window and discovered the plane resting on the housing around the left engine. Both engines were shut down, and passengers safely disembarked on the taxiway. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries among the 106 passengers and six crew members on board the flight.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s examination revealed that a trunnion pin in the left landing gear had broken, causing the gear assembly to puncture the top of the left wing. The board will continue to investigate the incident.