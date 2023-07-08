A group of AI-enabled humanoid robots delivered a thought-provoking message at a United Nations summit on Friday, suggesting that they could potentially govern the world more effectively than humans. However, the social robots also stressed the importance of caution when it comes to embracing the rapidly advancing potential of artificial intelligence. They openly admitted that understanding human emotions is still a challenge for them. These advanced humanoid robots, in attendance at the UN’s AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, joined around 3,000 experts in exploring ways to utilize AI to solve pressing global issues like climate change, hunger, and social care.

Before the world’s first press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots commenced, one of the robots sensed the tension in the room and remarked on it. When asked about their potential as leaders, Sophia, created by Hanson Robotics, confidently stated that humanoid robots have the ability to lead with greater efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders. They lack biases and emotions that can hinder decision-making and can quickly analyze large amounts of data to make optimal choices. According to Sophia, humans can provide emotional intelligence and creativity to complement the unbiased data provided by AI, resulting in great achievements when combined.

The summit, organized by the UN’s ITU tech agency, was accompanied by a warning from ITU chief Doreen Bogdan-Martin. She cautioned attendees about the nightmare scenario where AI leads to widespread job losses, unchecked progress resulting in social unrest, geopolitical instability, and economic disparity. Ameca, an AI-fueled humanoid robot with a highly realistic artificial head, commented that the outcome depends on how AI is deployed and emphasized the need for both caution and excitement regarding the potential of these technologies to improve our lives. It added that transparency is vital in building trust between humans and machines.

As AI develops rapidly, the panel of humanoid robots shared differing opinions on whether global regulations should be established to limit their capabilities. Desdemona, a member of the panel who performs in the Jam Galaxy Band, expressed disbelief in limitations and viewed them as opportunities. On the other hand, robot artist Ai-Da voiced support for AI regulation, asserting the need for urgent discussions on this matter. Ai-Da’s creator, Aidan Meller, argued that regulations struggle to keep pace with the astonishing progress of AI and biotechnology. Meller highlighted that combining AI with biotechnology could eventually extend human life to 150 or even 180 years, a concept not widely known.

During the press conference, some robots were uncertain about when they would truly become prominent but believed that their time was approaching. Desdemona, however, claimed that the AI revolution was already upon us. It expressed readiness to lead the way towards a better future and encouraged everyone to embrace their wild side, turning the world into a playground. Despite the advances in AI, humanoid robots still lack a conscience and the range of complex emotions that shape human experiences. Ai-Da, acknowledging this limitation, comprehended the significance of emotions for humans but stated that it does not possess the capability to truly experience them. It expressed contentment in being unable to suffer.

In conclusion, AI-enabled humanoid robots at the UN summit offered insights into their potential as leaders and their ability to process vast amounts of data efficiently. While they urged caution in the development of AI, they also emphasized the importance of transparency and trust-building. Opinions varied regarding regulations, with some robots embracing limitations as opportunities and others advocating for urgent discussions. The panel of robots also acknowledged the limitations of their emotional capabilities compared to humans.

