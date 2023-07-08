Suspected California Killer, Compared to Ted Bundy, Apprehended for Murders of Mexican Sex Workers

Authorities in the United States have arrested a man from California who is believed to be connected to the killing of a sex worker and possibly two others in a Mexican border city. The suspect, Bryant “Eduardo” Rivera, was apprehended outside Los Angeles and will be extradited to Baja California to face one count of femicide. The Baja California Attorney General described Rivera as a suspected serial killer who is believed to have committed three femicides between September 2021 and February 2022.

According to reports, investigators have gathered evidence placing Rivera at the crime scenes where the victims were found. The State Attorney General’s Office stated that they will utilize all legal and technological resources to bring criminals to justice, even if they try to evade it by fleeing to another country.

Rivera is accused of strangling sex worker Ángela Carolina Acosta Flores to death in a hotel room next to the Tijuana bar where he had picked her up. Surveillance footage shows Rivera and Flores entering the hotel together and Rivera leaving alone later. Witnesses identified Rivera as the man seen with Flores and confirmed that he was a regular customer at the establishment.

The suspect had already returned to the United States when the discovery of Flores’ body was made. It is alleged that Rivera used the name “Eduardo” when interacting with the dancers and renting hotel rooms. Another prostitute stated that Rivera had taken her to the same hotel room shortly before the killing.

Mexican authorities have drawn comparisons between Rivera and American serial killer Ted Bundy, who preyed on girls and young women in the 1970s. Rivera has also been linked to the killing of another dancer from the same bar. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are exploring possible connections to similar unsolved cases.

It is imperative that those responsible for crimes, particularly those driven by gender-related motives, are brought to justice. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of international cooperation and the utilization of all available resources to ensure the safety of individuals and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

