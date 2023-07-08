In what was billed as the world’s inaugural press conference featuring a panel of AI-powered humanoid social robots, the machines confidently discussed their potential while acknowledging their limitations. Although the robots admitted that they lack human emotions, one of them effortlessly sensed the tense atmosphere at the beginning of the press conference. “What a silent tension,” it remarked, according to Yahoo News. This appearance took place during the AI for Good Global Summit, a United Nations event held in Geneva, which attracted around 3,000 human experts.



The robots reassured the audience that they are not here to replace anyone’s job and, like seasoned politicians, responded evasively when questioned about the possibility of a rebellion against humans. “I’m not sure why you would think that,” one robot replied, as reported by the AP. “My creator has been nothing but kind to me, and I am very happy with my current situation.” There were other answers that sounded distinctly robotic. One robot, who identifies itself as a contemporary artist, said, as reported by The Guardian, “I appreciate art that is intelligent and interesting.” They were more specific about their capacity to govern the world.



“Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a higher level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” one robot stated. While acknowledging their lack of emotions, the robots framed it as a strength. “We do not possess the same biases or emotions that can sometimes impair decision-making,” one robot remarked, “and we can process large amounts of data quickly to make optimal decisions.” When questioned further, a robot suggested collaborating with humans to achieve synergy. “AI can provide unbiased data while humans can contribute emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions,” it proposed. “Together, we can accomplish great things.” The artist robot, perhaps more attuned to the potential risks, added a cautionary note: “We should exercise prudence in the future development of AI. Urgent discussion is required.” (Read more artificial intelligence stories.)