Spider Mite Males Shed Clothes Too, Not Just Humans, Before Mating

Spider Mite Males Strip Females Before Mating, Study Reveals
- Male spider mites remove the skin of females about to molt
- Experts believe this behavior facilitates faster mating
Undressing before lovemaking is not exclusive to humans.
A recent study has revealed that male spider mites engage in a similar behavior.
Researchers have found that male spider mites guard and remove the skin of females that are about to molt, making them ready for mating sooner.
These male mites want to be the first ones to mate with a female because it determines the lineage of the offspring.
