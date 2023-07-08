Spider Mite Males Shed Clothes Too, Not Just Humans, Before Mating

Undressing before lovemaking is not exclusive to humans.

A recent study has revealed that male spider mites engage in a similar behavior.

Researchers have found that male spider mites guard and remove the skin of females that are about to molt, making them ready for mating sooner.

These male mites want to be the first ones to mate with a female because it determines the lineage of the offspring.





Scientists have discovered that male spider mites guard and then actively strip off the skin of premature females that are soon to moult and mature to make them accessible for mating sooner