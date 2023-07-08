Aer Lingus Implements Recycling Program for Aircraft Waste

Aer Lingus, an airline operating in Ireland and part of the IAG group that also includes British Airways, Iberia, and Vueling, has set an ambitious target of recycling 720 tonnes of on-board waste on flights into Dublin and Cork by 2025. This initiative makes it the first airline flying into Ireland to segregate and recycle on-board waste from short-haul flights, with plans to extend the recycling program to long-haul services in the future.

The European regulations regarding international catering waste, which were implemented in 2002 after the Foot and Mouth outbreak, initially hindered the recycling of on-board waste. However, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed that recycling can apply to any waste entering Ireland that is free from animal by-products contamination.

Aer Lingus conducted waste recycling trials from flights into Cork at the end of 2022 and into Dublin at the beginning of 2023. In addition to expanding recycling on short-haul flights into Cork and Dublin, Aer Lingus aims to gradually introduce the program at other airports and extend it to long-haul flights.

By the end of this year, the initiative aims to recycle 200 tonnes of on-board waste from short-haul flights into Cork and Dublin. Lynne Embleton, the airline’s CEO, described the recycling of on-board waste as “another milestone” in their sustainability agenda. She emphasized that recycling is a priority for their customers, and this initiative aligns with other efforts to use more sustainable materials and reduce single-use plastics on-board.

Embleton also highlighted that Aer Lingus is implementing additional measures to enhance its sustainability profile, including the introduction of more fuel-efficient aircraft and investment in sustainable aviation fuel. The airline currently operates a fleet of 32 short-haul Airbus A320 jets and a total fleet of 53 aircraft, which includes 12 long-haul Airbus A330 aircraft used in Dublin and Manchester routes, as well as Airbus A321 neo jets for specific services between Ireland and North America.

It is worth noting that IAG has set a target for the entire airline group to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This goal aligns with the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) shared objective for the aviation industry.

To achieve this, a combination of technological advancements in aircraft and engines, along with increased utilization of sustainable aviation fuel, will be necessary. Aer Lingus is committed to playing its part in this global effort towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly aviation sector.

