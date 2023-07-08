Education: The Valuable Lessons Nursery Schools Offer

I wholeheartedly support Bridget Phillipson’s plans to enhance early education for children under four (Labour wants graduate-led nurseries to fight equality, p1, 3 July). Nevertheless, I believe that her emphasis on graduate teachers overlooks the need for a well-trained and educated workforce that can deliver comprehensive care and education.

With my extensive experience in nursery care and education, as well as my contribution to textbooks for students, I firmly believe that individuals entering the sector already receive a solid foundation in all aspects of early years education. Across these programs, the primary focus remains on children’s learning through play.

Instead of solely focusing on attracting graduate teachers, a more effective approach would be to reintroduce the Sure Start scheme. Developed by Labour in 1998, this scheme played a significant role in providing opportunities for the most disadvantaged children to flourish. It aimed to enhance social development by supporting early relationships between parents and children, while also providing crucial early identification and support for children with emotional, learning, or behavioral difficulties.

It’s disheartening to witness nurseries, the last bastions of holistic childhood education, being subjected to a rigid, unimaginative approach akin to the Ofsted-type tick-box system. It seems as if people outside the nursery setting fail to recognize the expertise already present within nurseries.

As a primary school teacher, I regularly witnessed missed opportunities for language development due to other teachers prioritizing national curriculum lesson planning that satisfied Ofsted and Sats requirements. These teachers neglected the real-life learning opportunities offered through drama, craftsmanship, foreign language learning, and play, demonstrating a limited understanding of the value of well-facilitated play among influential figures in education.

Understandably, my fellow teachers were often exhausted or managed their energy and efforts to avoid burnout, complying with Ofsted and Sats demands, as well as regular observations by senior staff members lacking the experience and expertise to appreciate the significance of quality play. This approach is fundamentally flawed for numerous reasons.

The planning for early years care and nursery education is a complex task. While the ultimate goal is to nurture happy and capable children with equal opportunities, it is also crucial to provide warmth and love that instills confidence in the outside world. This can be achieved through various models, including home-teaching supplemented by playgroups and other activities, as well as full-time nursery education. We must also consider the needs of parents.

Speaking from personal experience, as someone who relied on fantastic childminders, I question whether a university degree would have significantly improved the day-to-day experience. Scotland took an early lead in providing school-linked nursery education, but the limited hours and short-term nature of these programs were of little use to parents working full-time.

The recent incident of our granddaughter, whose primary school-affiliated nursery in England abruptly closed with only three weeks’ notice, highlights the importance of adequate pay for staff and flexible working hours, which may outweigh the significance of a degree in early years education.

Looking at the example of NHS nurses, has the requirement for them to obtain degrees resulted in improved recruitment and retention? Furthermore, we know of senior nursery staff who would rather leave their positions than face the costly, time-consuming, and daunting prospect of obtaining a degree after decades of service.

Let us hope that Labour takes a closer look at what is already functioning effectively and builds upon those foundations.

