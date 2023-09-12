Aaron Rodgers of N.Y. Jets Suffers Achilles Injury against Buffalo Bills, Ruled Out for Full Season

1 of 5 | New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) went 0 for 1 before sustaining an Achilles injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the first quarter of the team’s 22-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills, according to a league source. An MRI confirmed the injury on Tuesday.

“Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you’ve made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward. Get well soon, Aaron Rodgers,” the Jets tweeted.

Jets coach Robert Saleh expressed concern about the injury, stating that it was “not good.” Rodgers’ absence means that Zack Wilson will assume the starting quarterback position for the remainder of the season.

Despite high expectations following Rodgers’ arrival in an off-season trade from the Green Bay Packers, the Jets now find themselves among the bottom half of teams favored to win the Super Bowl.

During his brief time on the field, Rodgers threw two incompletions before being sacked by Bills defender Leonard Floyd, resulting in the torn Achilles. He was carted off and underwent X-rays, which ruled out any broken bones.

The Jets will go up against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, with the Cowboys being favored by 7.5 points.