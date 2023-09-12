Viral NYC Woman with a ‘Looking-for-a-Husband’ Sign Ignites Buzz and Discussion

A New York City woman has caused a stir on social media by sharing a video of herself parading the streets with a sign that reads “Looking for a husband.” Karolina Geits, a 29-year-old resident of the city, decided to turn her idea into reality after it started as a joke with her friends. Geits expressed her frustration with dating apps, claiming that they took too long to yield results. In a bid to find a partner more efficiently, she took a cardboard box she had received, tore off a piece, and wrote her sign on it. Geits documented her adventure on TikTok, which has garnered over 10 million views and 1.2 million likes since September 3.

The response from passersby surprised Geits, as many people showed their support for her unconventional action. To her surprise, she even received dating profiles from interested individuals, although she is still searching for the perfect match. This is not the first time Geits has taken to the streets of NYC with a cardboard sign. Her TikTok profile, followed by nearly 57,000 users, features similar videos with signs that say “Need money for Cartier” and “Need money for Chanel.” The reactions from other TikTok users have been largely positive, with many applauding Geits for her unique approach.

Geits is grateful for the online support she has received and has promised to share her success story with the world once she finds “the one.” This story of a 29-year-old single woman embarking on an extraordinary quest for love has captured the attention of many, sparking interest and admiration.

