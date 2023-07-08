A Mysterious Queenpin of Wine: A Day at the Races

Barbara Banke, the widow of California lawyer Jess Jackson, is an unsung hero in the wine industry. Despite her significant contributions, many are unaware of her influence. As the founder of Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay brand, Jess Jackson inadvertently created a successful wine with a touch of sweetness that appealed to American consumers in the 1980s. Since then, Banke has transformed Jackson Family Wines into a sustainable wine leader. With about 50 brands and operations in eight countries, her company has become an industry powerhouse. Her recent visit to England for Royal Ascot provided an opportunity for an interview, where her passion for racing was evident. Banke’s interest in breeding racehorses began in 2003 and led to her becoming the first woman elected chair of the prestigious Breeders’ Cup in the US.

Banke’s journey into the world of wine began during her time as a lawyer in San Francisco. She met Jess Jackson in 1978 and they married six years later, eventually having three children together. Their children, as well as Jackson’s daughters from a previous marriage and their offspring, now make up a total of 13 family members involved in Jackson Family Wines. When Jess Jackson passed away in 2011, Banke seamlessly transitioned into the role of chair and proprietor, thanks to her extensive involvement in the company.

While Banke inherited a legacy of esteemed wine estates, she has continued to expand her empire. In the past five years alone, she has invested over $150 million in various development projects. Banke and her daughter Julia have acquired wineries on Vancouver Island, strategically choosing the location for its temperate climate. In a bid to combat global warming, they have also invested in properties in cooler, wetter regions such as Oregon. Additionally, Banke has ventured into English wine production, a move driven by her love for England and the desire to enter the vine-growing market.

One notable aspect of Jackson Family Wines is the autonomy granted to each estate. Despite producing over a thousand distinct products each year and owning approximately 14,000 acres of vineyards, the company maintains a small-company ethos. Banke’s focus on sustainability began in the early 2000s, with a commitment to limiting chemical inputs on each estate. Today, the company is involved in various sustainability initiatives, including regenerative viticulture, bottle lightweighting, wastewater recycling, and habitat preservation.

Banke’s dedication to people extends beyond her company, as evidenced by her response to the Sonoma fires in 2017. Many of her employees and family members were left homeless by the devastating fires, prompting Banke to acquire an apartment block and provide housing for her workers. The well-being of her team takes precedence over profit, highlighting her commitment to the individuals behind her success.

As Banke approaches her 70th birthday, she shows no signs of slowing down. Her plans for multiple celebrations around the world reflect her zest for life and love of adventure. With a commitment to expanding her wine empire and a continually evolving palate, Banke is a force to be reckoned with in the wine industry.

