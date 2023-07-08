$10.8 Million Sought for Laguna Beach Residence Belonging to the Late Disney Imagineer Marty Sklar – Orange County Register

The stunning view can be enjoyed from the great room. Take a peek into the kitchen and dining area beyond. The convenience of an elevator is also available. Experience the luxury of the primary bedroom. Step out onto the balcony off the primary suite and admire the surroundings. Relax in the shower and tub in the primary bathroom. Organize your belongings in the spacious walk-in closet. Take in the sight of the backyard and beach. Unwind by the fire pit sitting area. Access the beach through the staircase.

The iconic Laguna Beach residence once owned by Marty Sklar, the influential leader of Walt Disney Imagineering, who brought Walt Disney’s visions to life, is now listed at $10.75 million. Originally purchased by Sklar’s family for $1.125 million in 1990, the coastal blufftop home spans 2,069 square feet and showcases a modern and sleek all-white interior design. The property features three bedrooms, bathrooms, an elevator, and an open floor plan. The state-of-the-art kitchen includes high-end appliances. The impressive great room combines the living and dining areas with a built-in entertainment center. The expansive primary suite on the upper level offers a private balcony with captivating ocean views, a glass-enclosed shower, a separate tub in the bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The entry-level boasts large windows that frame the breathtaking ocean views and lead to a flagstone patio furnished with a built-in barbecue kitchen and dining area. A few steps away, you’ll find a cozy fire pit sitting area. A staircase provides direct access to the beach. Marcus Skenderian and Luke Sydnor from Coldwell Banker Realty are the listing agents for this exquisite property.

Marty Sklar devoted more than half a century to The Walt Disney Company. While he was still a student at UCLA, Walt Disney himself handpicked Sklar to create The Disneyland News in 1955. Sklar went on to write scripts, marketing materials, and speeches for Disney. He later joined Disney Imagineering, the division responsible for creating theme park attractions. Some of Sklar’s notable contributions include the Enchanted Tiki Room and attractions at the 1964 New York World’s Fair such as It’s a Small World, Magic Skyway, and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln. “He embodied the very best of Disney, from his bold originality to his joyful optimism and relentless drive for excellence,” said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, in tribute to Sklar on the official Disney Parks blog following his passing in 2017. Sklar retired in 2009 and was honored with a window on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland to commemorate his significant contributions. He released his autobiography, “Dream It! Do It!: My Half-Century Creating Disney’s Magic Kingdoms,” in 2013, followed by “One Little Spark! Mickey’s Ten Commandments and the Road to Imagineering” two years later. Sklar’s posthumous book, “Travels with Figment: On the Road In Search of Disney Dreams,” was published in 2019.

