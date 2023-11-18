2023 Black Friday Beauty Deals: Top Trending Items from Dyson, Ulta, Amazon, and More

Discover the Most Outrageous Beauty Deals This Black Friday

Black Friday beauty deals are literally a dime a dozen right now. Ulta has been running their early Black Friday sales for weeks, and you’ve probably already heard about the current Dyson Airwrap discount they’re offering. Add that to the fact that Amazon is already displaying their own Black Friday deals and Sephora’s best sales are just around the corner, and it’s clear the time to strategize your beauty shopping plan is now (and avoid any Black Friday shopping mistakes).

If you’re stuck on ideas, Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins, co-hosts of Dear Media’s super popular Breaking Beauty podcast, have some advice for you. They suggest that Black Friday is the ideal time to replenish big-ticket items. Skin-care tools like LED face masks are on their list of must-haves, as they can benefit almost every skin type. They also recommend re-stocking skin-care staples like serums and eye creams, and keeping an eye out for deals on essential makeup items.

Expert Dana Oliver is also on the hunt for gadgets and gizmos around this time of year. According to Oliver, it’s a great time to score those high-priced beauty tools you’ve been wanting, such as facial toning devices, electronic toothbrushes, shavers, curling irons, blow dryers, and LED masks!

Now, let’s take a look at some of the items they (and I) will be shopping next week — and some sale must-haves to shop right now!

Black Friday beauty deals to snag on devices:

• Get $120 off a Dyson Airwrap at Ulta when using code DYSON20 (regular price: $500)

• Grab an Oral-B electric toothbrush with replacement brush heads and a two-minute timer for just $30 on Amazon (40% off)

• Score a Conair hair dryer labeled as “truly excellent” by over 14,000 five-star reviewers for only $35 on Amazon

• Invest in the wrinkle-softening LED light mask by Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, currently priced at $455 at Sephora

• If that’s too rich for your blood, save over 45% on the LiveMoor budget version with over 8,100 five-star reviews for just $49 on Amazon

Now for some skin-care staples you’ll want to add to your Black Friday beauty shopping cart:

• First Aid Beauty’s limited-edition face cream will be half its normal price next week at $25 on Ulta

• CosRx dermis-transforming snail serum is at its lowest price in months for just $14 on Amazon

• With over 1,000 five-star reviews, Estee Lauder’s peptide-rich eye cream is at a whopping 60% off and only $27 on Amazon

• RoC’s popular retinol eye cream set, featuring a high-quality vitamin C serum, is currently 50% off at $17 on Amazon

And, of course, don’t forget the “makeup musts” on sale:

• A No. 1 SPF foundation, according to Ulta, will be just $33 during their Black Friday sale

• Giorgio Armani’s skin-smoothing foundation is ideal for mature skin and will be priced at $62 on Amazon

• All MAC products, including mega-lengthening mascara, are 30% off at Ulta

• Milk Makeup’s classic blush-stick formula is perfect for dull winter skin and is available for $17 on Amazon

• Keep an eye out for upcoming deals on Tom Ford’s vitamin E-infused concealer stick. Though the discount is unknown now, it will surely not disappoint at Sephora.

This extraordinary Black Friday shopping guide includes all the beauty deals you won’t want to miss. Head over to Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage for more, as well as In The Know, Engadget, Autoblog, and AOL, where you can find Black Friday sales handpicked just for you. And, as always, stay tuned for more exclusive Black Friday beauty deals.

