Latest College Football Scores, Schedule, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, and Games Today: Ohio State, Oregon, and Clemson Play

As the 2023 college football season enters its final weeks, Week 12 promises to deliver an array of exciting matchups. The noon ET window features No. 3 Michigan facing off against Maryland, and No. 10 Louisville seeking a win in their game against Miami to secure a spot in the ACC Championship Game. In the afternoon window, the top-ranked Georgia team takes on No. 18 Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, along with a ranked matchup between No. 22 Utah and No. 17 Arizona. The nightcap includes two ranked games as well, with No. 25 Kansas hosting No. 21 Kansas State and No. 11 Oregon State hosting No. 5 Washington. No. 7 Texas will also be in action as they make their final visit to Iowa State.

College Football Scores, Schedule: Week 12

No. 3 Michigan 31, Maryland 24 — Recap

No. 8 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 — Recap

No. 10 Louisville 38, Miami 31 — Recap

No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona — Pac-12 Network — GameTracker

No. 1 Georgia at No. 18 Tennessee — CBS — LIVE updates

UCLA at USC — ABC — GameTracker

No. 20 North Carolina at Clemson — ESPN — GameTracker

Minnesota at No. 2 Ohio State — Big Ten Network — GameTracker

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State — Fox — GameTracker

North Alabama at No. 4 Florida State — 6:30 p.m. on CW

No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas — 7 p.m. on FS1

No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State — 7:30 p.m. on ABC — Expert picks, preview

No. 7 Texas at Iowa State — 8 p.m. on Fox — Expert picks, preview

