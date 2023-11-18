Latest College Football Scores, Schedule, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, and Games Today: Ohio State, Oregon, and Clemson Play

As the 2023 college football season enters its final weeks, Week 12 promises to deliver an array of exciting matchups. The noon ET window features No. 3 Michigan facing off against Maryland, and No. 10 Louisville seeking a win in their game against Miami to secure a spot in the ACC Championship Game. In the afternoon window, the top-ranked Georgia team takes on No. 18 Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, along with a ranked matchup between No. 22 Utah and No. 17 Arizona. The nightcap includes two ranked games as well, with No. 25 Kansas hosting No. 21 Kansas State and No. 11 Oregon State hosting No. 5 Washington. No. 7 Texas will also be in action as they make their final visit to Iowa State.
College Football Scores, Schedule: Week 12
No. 3 Michigan 31, Maryland 24 — Recap
No. 8 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 — Recap
No. 10 Louisville 38, Miami 31 — Recap
No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona — Pac-12 Network — GameTracker
No. 1 Georgia at No. 18 Tennessee — CBS — LIVE updates
UCLA at USC — ABC — GameTracker
No. 20 North Carolina at Clemson — ESPN — GameTracker
Minnesota at No. 2 Ohio State — Big Ten Network — GameTracker
No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State — Fox — GameTracker
North Alabama at No. 4 Florida State — 6:30 p.m. on CW
No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas — 7 p.m. on FS1
No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State — 7:30 p.m. on ABC — Expert picks, preview
No. 7 Texas at Iowa State — 8 p.m. on Fox — Expert picks, preview
