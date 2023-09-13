13 Quick and Easy Dinner Ideas You’ll Want to Make Over and Over

September has always been associated with back-to-school for me, even during the years I wasn’t in school and didn’t have kids of my own. It’s a transitional period between summer and fall, filled with energy but also overwhelming.
With this in mind, I created the “Weeknight 100” – a compilation of 100 dinner ideas for the upcoming months, as summer winds down and fall gains momentum. Most recipes take less than 30 minutes to prepare and no longer than an hour to cook.
And now, the list is here! I hope it introduces you to new dishes that you’ll love and keep making over and over again.
Have any suggestions or feedback? Feel free to email me at [email protected]. And if you’re looking for even more dinner recipes (along with breakfast, lunch, desserts, and snacks), check out New York Times Cooking. Subscribe today for full access, or consider giving a subscription as a gift to someone who could use some extra help or inspiration in the kitchen.
1. Miso-Honey Chicken and Asparagus
Yossy Arefi has created an excellent recipe that combines boneless chicken thighs with flavorful ingredients like honey, miso, and soy sauce. It’s a quick and delicious dinner option.
4. Lemony Shrimp and Bean Stew
This easy and elegant five-star recipe by Sue Li is a must-try. Substitute leeks with diced onion for easier preparation. Serving it with pasta is always a great choice.
