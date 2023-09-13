Discover the Enigma Unveiled: Unraveling the Mysterious Yellow Line Stretching Across 23 Miles of Florida Highway

Subscribe | Get the UPI Odd Newsletter

September 12 (UPI) — Drivers in Jacksonville, Florida, are perplexed by the appearance of a mysterious yellow line that snakes through lanes on a local highway. Officials are working tirelessly to unravel the enigma behind it.

This peculiar yellow line sprawls for 23 miles on southbound Interstate 95, stretching from the Acosta Bridge to St. Johns County Road 210 in St. Augustine.

Motorists have marveled at how the yellow line, typically used to indicate barriers that vehicles should not cross, winds its way in and out of lanes.

“You couldn’t miss it,” said driver Richard Campbell in an interview with First Coast News.

Concerns about safety have been raised by some travelers.

“It’s a yellow line with a yellow line on the other side,” shared Richard Albandy with WJXT-TV. “Most people, especially if they are out of town, are not paying much attention to whether that’s the line they should follow. They are focused on reaching their destination.”

Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) suspect that the line may have resulted from spilled paint from a truck, but they have yet to identify the exact source.

“No one has claimed responsibility for it yet. However, we are actively working with all relevant parties to identify the cause,” said Hampton Ray, FDOT Community Outreach Manager.

FDOT issues a cautionary warning to operators of self-driving vehicles, urging them to disable the feature when passing through the affected area to avoid any confusion for their vehicles.

“We’re implementing an operation where we will use a street sweeper equipped with a wire brush to remove as much of the yellow paint from the roadway as possible,” Ray explained. “This, however, may not be the ultimate solution.”