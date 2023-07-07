10 Black College Graduates Share Their Opinions on Affirmative Action

Rewriting:

Title: The Current State of Being Black in America: Perspectives and Grades

Introduction: Being African American in America today is a complex experience that elicits a variety of responses from individuals. Through a recent Times Opinion focus group, we had the opportunity to hear from young Black Americans about their thoughts and grade on America’s progress regarding race and racism. This discussion occurred just before the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action, which raised questions about the necessity of racial preferences in college admissions.

The Dialogue: During the focus group, participants shared their thoughts on America’s progress on race. Jocelyn, a graduate of a historically Black college, expressed concerns about efforts to remove Black history from curricula, making her feel as though America is a divided country. Kathryn, who attended a predominantly white institution, gave America a D, stating that progress is often overshadowed by setbacks. The group also acknowledged that affirmative action policies have primarily benefited white women, rather than minority students.

Navigating Different Spaces: Many participants in the focus group discussed their experiences in both white and Black spaces throughout their lives. They highlighted the sense of support and academic encouragement they found in historically Black colleges and universities, comparing it to a close-knit family environment. Some participants expressed hope that enrollment at these institutions would increase if affirmative action were to end. However, concerns about the current state of America were also raised, with participants feeling disheartened about the prospects and future impact of President Biden.

Optimism for the Future: Despite the challenges faced by Black Americans, some participants believed that America would make progress on race in the future. They cited technological advancements and the inclusion of diverse voices in the economy as potential catalysts for positive change. While acknowledging the current difficulties, they expressed hope that things could only get better from here.

Assessment: When asked to grade America’s progress on racial issues, multiple participants gave low grades, with some offering a D and others not giving a grade at all. They expressed frustration with the repetition of discussions on race without substantial change. However, some participants acknowledged that instances of racial abuse were being exposed, leading to greater public awareness.

Conclusion: The experiences of being Black in America today are varied, with emotions ranging from fear and disadvantage to challenge and normalcy. It is clear that while progress has been made, there is still much work to be done in addressing systemic racism and creating a more inclusive society. By fostering conversation and actively working towards change, there is hope for a future where being Black in America is no longer a daunting or disheartening experience.

