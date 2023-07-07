The EU’s Climate Agenda Faces Threats as Spain’s Election Looms

Stay up to date with Spanish politics with our free updates! Sign up to receive a daily email summarizing the latest news in Spanish politics. This article is an on-site version of our Europe Express newsletter. To have the newsletter delivered directly to your inbox every weekday and Saturday morning, sign up here.

Spain’s upcoming general election has introduced uncertainty to the country’s newly assumed presidency of the EU. The ruling party is now faced with the challenge of advancing their European agenda while fighting an uphill battle for re-election. However, when it comes to climate change, they can deliver the same message: anyone who dismisses the issue is “very stupid”.

Context: Spain recently took over the EU Council presidency, shortly after the bloc’s largest political party, the European People’s Party (EPP), called for a “regulatory pause” on green legislation. Domestically, Spain’s ruling Socialist party is facing potential defeat to its conservative rival, the People’s party (PP). The PP argues that the green transition is happening too abruptly.

“We have seen and are concerned by these statements… it’s a very foolish approach,” said a Spanish government official in response to the EPP and PP positions. “Should we also pause on addressing climate change? We need a proactive approach that seeks solutions rather than denying the problem.”

These arguments can be echoed by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s party, both at home and in Brussels. His government, along with other EU member states advocating for a faster response to climate change, fear that a PP-led government and presidency would stifle all green legislation on the EU’s agenda.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, stated in an interview with the Financial Times that renewable energy capacity is not as abundant as Sánchez claims. He emphasized the need to ensure Spain has the necessary power to support heavy industry, potentially delaying the closure of nuclear plants. When asked if he believed the green transition was happening too quickly, he replied, “No. The goal is to make the transition more efficient.”

Sánchez will also urge European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to uphold her commitment to “reconcile the economy with our planet” instead of adhering to the EPP’s call for a pause. Although her office stated that von der Leyen did not sign the EPP declaration, as the party’s most influential figure, she finds herself in a challenging position.

Confidence remains in Madrid that von der Leyen will stand firm on the issue. However, doubts persist about how long Sánchez will remain in office to fight the same battle.

