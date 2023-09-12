Why Slow Dumping Should be Avoided: Discover the Worst Break Up Tactic for Better Relationships

Name: Slow dumping.

Age: While the term may be new, slow dumping has been a common occurrence in relationships throughout history.

What is it? Please tell me it doesn’t involve digestion!

No worries! Slow dumping refers to ending a romantic relationship.

Slow as in the opposite of fast? Exactly.

Similar to the slow fade? Not quite. The slow fade happens during the early stages of dating, while slow dumping occurs in an established relationship.

So, it’s about gradually letting go instead of delivering a sudden blow? Not exactly. Slow dumping involves one partner distancing themselves, both physically and emotionally, without openly expressing their desire to end the relationship.

Hmm, that doesn’t sound like a good thing. “It’s a passive and cowardly way to end a relationship, which can be extremely hurtful for the person on the receiving end,” says Nia Williams, founder of Miss Date Doctor, a dating coaching service, as reported by Metro.

And why does Nia know this? Well, she’s an expert in the field, thanks to her experience as a dating coach.

Is it better to just send a breakup text: “u r dumped”? Not really. Although some celebrities like Katy Perry, Russell Brand, Simon Cowell, Ariana Grande, and Charlie Sheen claim to have been dumped via text, it’s not the ideal way to end a relationship.

What about Daniel Day-Lewis? He was actually the one ending the relationship, and he did it the old-fashioned way — through a fax machine. Meanwhile, Phil Collins denies the rumor that he dumped his ex-wife via fax, as reported by NME.

Still, slow dumping or ghosting is worse, right? Definitely! By the way, how can you tell if it’s happening to you? Asking for a friend…

The signs of slow dumping can include reduced communication, avoidance of quality time together, emotional detachment, and a growing sense of distance.

Now I’m worried. Aren’t those just normal symptoms of a long-term relationship? They can naturally occur, but they can also indicate personal stress, anxiety, depression, or other underlying issues in the relationship that need to be addressed, according to Williams.

“Addressing.” That’s key, right? Absolutely. Instead of jumping to conclusions, it’s crucial to have an open and honest conversation with your partner. Express your concerns and emotions while seeking clarity about the state of the relationship.

But what if that’s exactly what’s happening? What if I — I mean, my friend — is being slow dumped? It’s better to know the truth. Look at the bright side: your partner is a cruel coward (and they’re probably cheating on you). You’re better off without them.

Do say: “There are plenty more fish in the sea…”

Don’t say: “Actually, there aren’t. Haven’t you seen Seaspiracy?”