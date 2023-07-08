Why It’s Important for Everyone to Wear Sunscreen On Airplanes

Earlier this year, a TikTok user called FindingFiona gained significant attention with a travel video that received over 2 million views and 1,000 comments. In the video, she highlighted the importance of wearing sunscreen on flights, noting that people can experience more sun damage at higher altitudes, even when inside the aircraft.

Dermatologists confirm that FindingFiona’s claim is partially correct, but also slightly incorrect. Dr. Elizabeth Jones, an assistant professor of dermatology, explains that the risk of sun damage from one flight or occasional flying is likely low. However, flight crew members and pilots have a higher risk due to increased exposure to ultraviolet light, especially if they spend a significant amount of time in the cockpit or at higher altitudes. A 2015 study found that pilots and cabin crew have twice the incidence of melanoma, a form of skin cancer, compared to the general population.

It is important to understand the connection between flying and sun damage. While airplane windows block out most UVB rays that cause sunburn and skin cancer, they do not completely block UVA rays. UVA rays can contribute to premature aging, wrinkles, and skin cancer. This is not limited to airplanes; most glass windows, including those in cars or buildings, do not offer UVA protection. Wearing sunscreen on a plane can protect against these harmful rays, which penetrate deeper into the skin and increase the risk of different types of skin cancer, including melanoma.

In conclusion, sunscreen is essential for everyone, regardless of whether they are taking a flight or not. Dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen daily to protect against UV radiation and its potential harmful effects. Certain individuals, such as those with a personal or family history of skin cancer, fair skin, medical conditions that make them susceptible to sun damage, or taking medications that increase sun sensitivity, should take extra caution and consider using sunscreen on a plane. When choosing a sunscreen, look for one labeled “broad-spectrum” to ensure it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, physical protection measures like wearing hats, sun protective clothing, and sunglasses also play a crucial role in shielding ourselves from ultraviolet exposure.

Reference