Watchdog uncovers instructional materials on White privilege, CRT, and Black Lives Matter in US military records

EXCLUSIVE: Military records obtained by a conservative watchdog reveal that the U.S. Air Force Academy incorporates Critical Race Theory (CRT), White privilege, and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in its instructional materials.

Judicial Watch, the group responsible for obtaining the records, announced their findings after filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in November 2022. The Department of Defense (DOD) did not respond to Judicial Watch’s request for Air Force Academy training materials related to CRT, leading to the lawsuit.

One particular PowerPoint presentation, titled “Prejudice and Racism,” explores topics such as interracial relationships and White Americans’ attitudes toward the Democratic and Republican parties from a racial perspective.

Judicial Watch highlighted a bullet point in the presentation that stated, “Opposition to interracial dating correlated with white partisanship after [President] Obama’s election despite being unrelated to party identification in previous decades.”

The presentation also includes tables demonstrating correlations between White Americans’ support for Democratic candidates and “old-fashioned racism,” as well as correlations between Republican Party identification and “old-fashioned racism” among White Americans.

Another notable slide titled “Radicalization of Public Policy” mentions that pollsters found a significant impact on responses among Trump supporters when an image of a Black man was introduced.

One slide of the presentation features a White police officer holding a sign asking if a Black man’s life is worth less than theirs. Another slide depicts a White woman holding a similar sign towards a Black woman. Multiple slides exhibit alleged instances of police brutality towards Black Americans.

Additional materials obtained by Judicial Watch also cover topics like “White identity” and its effects on non-White individuals, support for voter ID laws, and support for political violence.

The records include a document called “CRT Talking Points,” which argues that the phrase “white supremacy” may elicit defensive feelings but is academically correct for discussing a significant portion of American history.

Judicial Watch obtained numerous additional materials that cover the same topics discussed in various presentations, slides, and communications among DOD staff members.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pentagon and the Air Force for comment but has not received a response yet.