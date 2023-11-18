Valve’s Gabe Newell Talks Game Delays: Why ‘Late Is Just For A Little While, Suck Is Forever’

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on



In a new documentary celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Half-Life series, Valve’s co-founder Gabe Newell has expressed his thoughts on the differences between delayed and rushed game releases.

He succinctly summarized it as “late is just for a little while, suck is forever” when addressing the challenges Valve encountered prior to the release of Half-Life, which ultimately led to the game being delayed for a year.

“We could try to force this thing out the door, but that’s not the company we want to be, that’s not the people we want to be. That’s not the relationship we want to have with our customers.”

Newell’s quote has already drawn comparisons to “Miyamoto’s most famous quote” (although there’s limited evidence of this) where he allegedly stated “a delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad”.

Interestingly, Gabe Newell has previously disclosed his admiration for Mario’s creator and how Miyamoto’s games have contributed to him becoming a “better” developer. Furthermore, Valve released the Portal: Companion Collection on the Switch last year and recently acknowledged how the OLED model paved the way for the Steam Deck OLED.

