Unveiling the Extent: Discover How Much Forest Canada’s Wildfires Have Devoured

Wildfires continue to ravage Canada and experts predict that the situation will worsen in September. As of now, a total of 16.5 million hectares have been burned in 2023, which is more than double the previous record of 7.1 million hectares set in 1995. Over the past 25 years, the average annual area burned in Canada due to wildfires is around 2.2 million hectares, making this year’s numbers 7.5 times higher than the average. (Source: CIFFC)

Climate change intensifies wildfires

While the number of fires in Canada remains consistent with previous years, the scale and intensity of the fires have increased. Over the past 25 years, an average of 6,108 fires have been recorded annually. This year has seen 6,131 fires so far, with 12 of them being prescribed fires. (Source: CIFFC)

The increased area burned indicates that the fires are becoming more difficult to control due to hotter temperatures and drier conditions, exacerbated by El Niño. Currently, there are 1,073 active fires in Canada, with 706 of them, approximately 66%, being out of control. Authorities have managed to control 204 fires and are actively preventing the spread of 163 others. (Source: CIFFC)

The wildfires are affecting the boreal zone, which spans the northern hemisphere and includes parts of Canada, the US, Norway, Sweden, Russia, and China. This region is home to the world's last remaining stretches of wilderness. Scientists are concerned that the impact of this year's wildfires may permanently alter the composition of North America's boreal forest, as the fires have overwhelmed the forest's natural resistance. (Source: