Unveiling Kim Jong Un’s Unconventional Travel Preference: A Fascinating Revelation

Kim Jung Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday for his first known trip outside North Korea in over four years, attracting attention to Vladivostok’s train station instead of its airport. According to the New York Times, Kim’s mode of transportation was a “bulletproof” train that is both heavy and slow, with an estimated top speed of 37mph. The Washington Post, however, claims that the train can reach a top speed of 55mph but emphasizes that the journey from Pyongyang to Vladivostok would still take approximately 20 hours, making it an unusual choice for a 21st-century world leader. Despite its unconventional nature, it aligns with the preferences of Kim and his predecessors, who prioritized train travel due to security concerns. The Times reports that Kim Jong Il, Kim’s father, had an aversion to flying out of fear of being shot down.

Although Kim has flown on jets for meetings with former US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2018, he tends to rely on train travel to avoid flight-tracking radar. For his second meeting with Trump in 2019, Kim journeyed approximately 2,800 miles by train over two and a half days to reach Vietnam, as reported by NPR. He also traveled by train to Russia for his previous meeting with President Vladimir Putin in 2019, according to the Times. Notably, Kim’s train stands out due to its distinctive dark green paint and yellow trim. The Times cites a 2009 South Korea news report, which reveals that three trains embark on the journey: an advance security train, the train carrying the leader, and another transporting additional bodyguards and supplies.

A Russian official who accompanied Kim Jong Il on the train described the journey as a lavish affair, complete with young female singers and cases of French wine. Konstantin Pulikovsky, in his book Orient Express, mentioned that passengers could order cuisine from various countries such as Russia, China, Korea, Japan, and France. Recent footage from inside the train shows glossy white interiors, long tables for briefings, and flat-screen monitors, as reported by the Post. NPR also highlights the presence of pink sofas. The train reportedly consists of up to 90 carriages, including some used to transport armored vehicles. However, complications arise due to the difference in rail gauge sizes between Russia and the Korean Peninsula, resulting in significant wait times at the border, as noted by the Post. (Read more Kim Jong Un stories.)