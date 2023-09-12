Unlocking Potential: Maximizing Tax Cuts with a Focus on Efficient Service Delivery – An Editorial

Fianna Fáil Finance Minister Michael McGrath Holds the Purse Strings

Fianna Fáil’s control over the budget has come a long way since their infamous late-night sing-songs and gatherings of the past. Back in 2010, Ireland’s sovereignty was lost with the Troika bailout, and the country has since made significant progress. Micheál Martin, now Tánaiste, was a minister during that difficult time, while Michael McGrath, a novice back then, now bears the hefty responsibility of being the finance minister.

One lingering reminder of those austere days is the Universal Social Charge (USC). Initially met with scorn, there were promises to eliminate this tax over the years. However, it still remains in effect due to its steady contribution to the Exchequer, projected to reach €5.2bn this year. What sets the USC apart is its ability to provide stability to the state’s finances, especially in comparison to income tax, which tends to fluctuate with volatile income. Given the economy’s vulnerability to shocks, the USC plays a significant role in maintaining financial stability.

Fianna Fáil, after introducing the USC in 2010, now aims to include a USC cut as its key tax reform in the 2024 budget. The party is engaging in a battle with Fine Gael over who gets credit for this tax package. Fine Gael fired the first shots by proposing a €1,000 tax break for middle-income earners, and now Fianna Fáil has responded with its own proposal. Ultimately, it’s up to Minister McGrath to decide what happens, as he controls the purse strings.

While the Coalition partners engage in this tax-centric tit-for-tat, it’s important to remember that the next general election will be won based on improvements in housing, health, and childcare. Voters have little patience for old ways. While the surplus offers room for tax cuts, the focus should remain on responsible spending and ensuring that taxes are allocated effectively.

