Unleashing RuPaul’s Drag Race: A Global Extravaganza like Never Before!

The Making of a Drag Race Phenomenon

The art of drag has a rich history that dates back centuries, with men traditionally playing female characters in theater. However, in the past 15 years, drag has taken the world by storm, gaining popularity, understanding, and visibility like never before. And one reality competition show has played a significant role in bringing drag performers out of nightclubs and into the living rooms of millions of people worldwide. That show is none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Rise of RuPaul’s Drag Race

After the success of his hit song “Supermodel (You Better Work)” in 1993, drag superstar RuPaul Charles embarked on a journey to establish himself as a radio and television host. Eventually, Charles agreed to create a show honoring drag performers, co-founding it with Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. This decision marked the beginning of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Heart of the Show: The Contestants

Drag Race’s contestants are the beating heart of the show, representing diverse backgrounds and experiences rarely portrayed on television. Their willingness to share the joy, sass, and challenges of being LGBTQ+ while expressing their passion for dressing up and entertaining crowds has struck a chord with viewers worldwide. This successful formula has been replicated in various countries, leading to the flourishing of local drag scenes and the discovery of new audiences—a true example of successful trickle-down economics.

Get Ready for the Ultimate Drag Experience!

Readers, rev up your engines and prepare for a mesmerizing journey filled with eye-popping performances, jaw-dropping transformations, and mind-boggling talent. RuPaul’s Drag Race is here to stun and captivate you.

By the Numbers

Let’s break it down with some captivating digits:

15: The number of regular US seasons, along with eight All Stars editions and two Vs. The World editions.

2: RuPaul’s international editions hosted in the UK and Down Under. Other editions are hosted by local drag queens, sometimes former Drag Race contestants themselves.

10: The official languages spoken across various Drag Race editions.

$4.99: The cost of a monthly subscription to WOW Presents Plus, the streaming service operated by World of Wonder Productions, the production company behind Drag Race.

$200,000: The top prize awarded to the winner of Drag Race’s most recent season—an astounding tenfold increase compared to the $20,000 prize in the first season.

Mapped: Drag Race Across the World

Check out the captivating graphic below by Sofia Lotto Persio to explore the global reach of Drag Race:

[Image: Graphic displaying the countries where Drag Race has been localized]

Quotable Moments

“We’re all born naked, and the rest is drag.” — RuPaul Charles, one of his iconic quotes and a line from his song “Born Naked.”

Discover the Language of Drag Race

Dive into the fascinating jargon used on Drag Race:

Sashay away: The parting words RuPaul bestows upon the eliminated contestant of the week.

Shantay you stay: The words every drag queen competing in a lip-sync battle hopes to hear, indicating their survival in the competition.

Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent (C.U.N.T.): The four essential qualities drag artists must display to succeed in the competition.

Lip-sync assassin: An unofficial title given to a contestant who has survived multiple elimination rounds through their exceptional lip-sync performances.

Death drop: A signature drag dance move that involves a performer dramatically dropping to the ground with one leg extended backward (refer to the GIF above).

She done already done had herses: The iconic notification announcing the week’s challenge, inspired by a phrase uttered by a store employee signaling an incorrect order. The message was initially “You’ve got she-mail” in the first six seasons but was changed due to concerns about its transphobic connotation. Additionally, the catchphrase “may the best woman win!” was revised to “may the best drag queen win!” to reflect the diverse contestants and their drag expressions.

The Origin Story: Drag and Politics

Drag Race not only celebrates the art of drag but also acts as a platform for political activism. RuPaul has consistently emphasized the importance of voting through the show and its social media channels. In recent years, the show has eerily mirrored the state of US politics. For instance, Season 15 featured a musical challenge that reimagined the story of the film Footloose, substituting a dance ban with a drag ban—coinciding with Tennessee’s legislation regarding drag performances. Furthermore, the season finale supported the American Civil Liberties Union’s fundraiser to combat the widespread implementation of drag bans. Drag Race has rallied behind LGBTQ+ venues facing threats and vandalism and has taken a stand against political backlash and violence targeting the community.

Pop Quiz Time!

Who was the first-ever celebrity judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race?

A. Ariana Grande

B. Bob Mackie

C. Lady Gaga

D. Elton John

Scroll down for the answer!

A Brief History of Drag Race

Let’s take a trip down memory lane:

Feb. 2, 2009: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1 premieres on Logo, a cable network.

November 2013: The show begins streaming worldwide on Netflix, expanding its popularity beyond US borders.

2016: RuPaul wins his first Emmy award for hosting a reality program. In 2018, the show wins the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program award—an honor it has achieved for three consecutive years. With a total of 26 Emmy wins to date, Drag Race continues to dominate.

Mar. 24, 2017: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 moves from Logo to VH1, reaching a broader US audience.

Oct. 3, 2019: The first international edition hosted by RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, airs on the BBC.

Jan 6, 2023: RuPaul’s Drag Race migrates to MTV for its milestone 15th season.

Fun Fact Alert!

To prevent spoilers, various versions of the crowning are filmed for each season since the winner of Season 3 was leaked online. This way, nobody, including the competing queens themselves, knows the actual winner until the final version is aired.

Watch This Fascinating Moment!

Screenshot: RuPaul’s Drag Race

In a poignant moment from Season 9, the drag queens prepare for the runway while engaging in a heartfelt discussion about the tragic shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Florida. Some of the queens had personal connections to the venue, adding an emotional layer to the conversation.

Take a Dive into Drag Culture!

The groundbreaking 1990 documentary Paris is Burning serves as inspiration for RuPaul’s Drag Race’s iconic reading challenge. This challenge, which occurs once per season, involves contestants playfully making jokes about one another. The documentary, recognized by the National Film Registry in 2016 and a significant influence on Ryan Murphy’s hit series Pose, offers a glimpse into the vibrant ballroom scene of late 1980s New York City. It showcases the extraordinary characters, predominantly from Black and Latino LGBTQ+ communities, whose memorable expressions are still quoted today.

When Did You First Start Watching Drag Race?

We want to know—when did you jump on board the Drag Race phenomenon? Share your story with us via email, and for bonus points, sign off with your best drag queen name!

Let’s Have a Conversation!

We’d love to hear your thoughts about today’s email. Did it sashay or shantay its way into your heart? What topics should we obsess over next? Join the conversation by replying to this email.

Today’s email was crafted by the fabulous Sofia Lotto Persio (with more queenly flair than drag) and skillfully edited and produced by Annaliese Griffin.

And the answer to our pop quiz is… B, the legendary designer and frequent Cher collaborator, Bob Mackie! While Lady Gaga has graced the show in the first episode of Season 9 and Ariana Grande has been a guest judge twice, Elton John has yet to take a seat on the judging panel!

Reference