Unforgettable Moments at the San Diego Dog Surf-a-Thon: Captivating Photos of My Son’s Adventure

Last weekend, my son Luke and I had the incredible opportunity to attend the annual dog surfing competition in San Diego. Little did we know that this event would not only be a source of amusement and entertainment but also a valuable life lesson.

On a beautiful Sunday morning in September, with the Pacific Ocean waves crashing around us, we found ourselves surrounded by a sea of laughter and joy at Del Mar’s Dog Beach. It was an unforgettable sight to witness dogs of all shapes and sizes donning imaginative surf attire, from sequin-pink mermaid tails to creative surf threads. The crowd couldn’t help but burst into laughter at the sight of these adorable canine surfers, and we were right there with them.

What makes this event even more special is that it is completely free for families to attend. The joy and happiness it brings to people of all ages is priceless. However, there is a parking donation of $20, which goes towards supporting the Hellen Woodward Animal Shelter. In fact, according to their 2022 annual report, the event generates approximately one million dollars in revenue for the shelter.

As we stood on the beach, surrounded by thousands of spectators eagerly awaiting the surf-dog hilarity, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of excitement and anticipation. The atmosphere was electrifying, with waves of applause and cheering greeting each dog as they rode a wave towards the shore. But what truly stole our hearts were the smiles on the dogs’ faces. It was as if they knew they were the stars of the show and were reveling in the attention and the pure joy of surfing.

I turned to Luke, who aspires to be a veterinarian, and asked if he had captured any great shots. To my delight, he nodded with confidence and showed me the photos he had taken. It was a proud moment for both of us, to capture and immortalize these amazing dogs in their element.

As the sun bathed us in its warm morning light and the saltwater sprayed onto our faces, my son’s mischievous spirit seemed to come alive. His anticipation grew, parallel to the large wave that crashed onto us, leaving me in awe of the mysteries of life. What was it that made these dogs smile? Was it the attention they received, the water surrounding them, or the wind in their ears? If only they could speak and tell us their secret.

Beyond the entertainment and amusement, this event also serves a greater purpose. It extends a lifeline to dogs impacted by the Maui fires, providing them an opportunity to find new loving families through the Hellen Woodward Animal Shelter. The power of the event lies in its ability to unite people and animals in a shared experience of love and companionship.

One noteworthy aspect of the event is the children’s book titled “Dozer Surfs,” written by the event’s announcer and judge, Douglas Hokstad. The story revolves around a dog named Dozer, who discovers his hidden talents and personal greatness through surfing. It sends a powerful message about being open-minded, trying new things, and embracing the unexpected.

The success of this event for the past 18 years can be attributed to the dedication and hard work of Eva Lagudi-Devereux, the special events manager at Hellen Woodward Animal Shelter, and Gigi Hokstad, the head trainer of SoCal Surf Dogs. Their tireless efforts ensure that this event continues to bring unmatched joy and happiness to all who attend.

As we reflect on the waves of 2023 receding into autumn, we are reminded of the importance of treasuring moments of youth, freedom, and adventure. This event serves as a precious reminder that sometimes, the universe gets it just right. It creates a bond between fathers and sons, encouraging us to seek new experiences, embrace challenges, and capture memories that will last a lifetime. This time, our adventure was in the form of photography, but the possibilities are endless.

Reference