Uncovering Frustrating ‘Invisible Walls’ in Modern Warfare 3 Maps: A Player’s Guide

Modern Warfare 3 players are encountering frustrating invisible walls that block bullets and grenades.

The 2023 reboot of Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer has faced criticism from the gaming community due to various issues, including invisible walls, spawn points, and glitches.

Modern Warfare 3 players find invisible walls in multiplayer

A post on the Modern Warfare 3 subreddit gained traction after a user shared evidence of invisible barriers affecting gameplay.

Fans in the comments thanked the player for providing proof of the invisible wall, confirming similar experiences on other maps such as Afghan.

Developer Sledgehammer Games is actively addressing these issues and is expected to release patches to fix the invisible barriers.

Hopefully, the ongoing updates will resolve the frustrating invisible wall problem for Modern Warfare 3 players.