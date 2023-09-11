Unafraid of Body-Shaming: Kate Winslet Embraces Nude Scenes in Career

When it comes to nude scenes, Kate Winslet has never been one to back down. From her breakout role in 1997’s “Titanic” to her upcoming film “Lee,” the actress has embraced those kinds of scenes, even in the face of criticism about her body.

Winslet, who began her career feeling like the “fat kid at the back,” has always been told she was the wrong shape and would have to settle for less. However, she refused to let anyone dictate her worth, stating, “I wasn’t going to take that from anyone.”

When asked why she didn’t settle, Winslet laughed and confidently replied, “Cause I wasn’t going to take that s— from anyone.”

In an interview, Winslet expressed her belief in herself and the importance of not wasting energy on criticizing her physical self. She stated, “I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am—let’s get on with it.”

During the conversation with Vogue, Winslet discussed her upcoming film “Lee,” a biopic about war journalist Lee Miller. Despite suffering a serious back injury during filming, she continued to shoot swimsuit and topless scenes, bravely embracing her body as it was.

Winslet revealed that her injury prevented her from exercising and toning her body as usual, but she didn’t hide from it. She stated, “You know I had to be really f—ing brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that.”

While some members of her own team suggested she should sit up more, Winslet remained steadfast. She asked, “Why? [Because of] the bit of flesh you can see? No, that’s the way it’s going to be!”

Reflecting on her ability to ignore criticism, Winslet acknowledged that she faced scrutiny and judgment from the mainstream media in her 20s, perhaps referring to comments about the iconic portrait scene in “Titanic.”

Despite her own experiences, Winslet is proud that young actresses in the film industry today are unafraid and don’t have to endure what she did in her early career. She exclaimed, “It was all bloody worth it. Because the culture is changing in the way that I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have imagined in my 20s.”

Kate Winslet continues to defy expectations and embrace her body, proving that confidence and self-belief are powerful tools in the face of criticism.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

