Ultimate Guide: Watching in the US Without Cable – Full Schedule and Beyond

Start your engines, F1 fans, because the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is finally here this weekend. This marks the return of F1 to the Sin City after a few decades, and the anticipation for the event is at an all-time high.

The Vegas Grand Prix will take place at the newly constructed Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, making it a standout event for racing enthusiasts. Currently, the odds are in favor of Team Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who has been a dominating force this season and is leading the driver standings.

Whether you’re a seasoned F1 fan or a beginner, watching this weekend’s historic Vegas Grand Prix race can be a bit daunting, especially for viewers from the US. But fear not, we’ve got you covered with all the details on how to catch the action.

Date: November 16-19

Grand Prix start time: Sunday, 12:55 a.m.

Location: Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, F1 TV Pro

You can watch the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix live on ESPN and stream it on ESPN+ and F1 TV Pro. The practices, qualifying race, and pre-race show will be available across various channels on ESPN and F1 TV Pro.

For cord-cutters, Hulu’s live TV bundle is a great option as it includes channels like ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. If you’re solely interested in F1 racing, F1 TV Pro offers a simple way to stream every race, practice, and qualifier.

If you’re looking for ways to stream F1 for free from the US, using a VPN can help you access free F1 live streams from other countries. Services like ExpressVPN can provide the flexibility to watch F1 races without the need for a cable package.

This race season, you can stream 18 F1 races live in English and Spanish with ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including live events and premium articles on ESPN.

As for the odds, Max Verstappen remains the favorite to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but there are other strong contenders vying for the top spot as well. For more on this weekend’s F1 odds, check out coverage from reliable sources like Yahoo Sports.

