Ultimate Guide to Viewing the Peak of the Leonid Meteor Shower This Weekend

Experience the magnificence of the upcoming Leonid meteor shower. Reaching its peak on Saturday morning (Nov. 18), the Leonid meteor shower is a spectacular marvel known for producing sensational meteor displays throughout history. Among the most noteworthy occurrences were the meteor storms in 1799, 1833, and 1966 that saw meteor rates of tens of thousands per hour. The showers in 1999, 2001, and 2002, albeit less immense, also left viewers captivated with a display of a few thousand meteors per hour.

However, it’s vital to manage expectations. Despite past episodes, this year’s Leonids will likely display lean activity. The International Meteor Organization forecasts 10 to 15 meteors per hour, reaching its peak at 5:00 UT on Nov. 18. Considering that, even at their peak, Leonids are expected to dart across the sky only once every 3 to 6 minutes. Thus, the chances of seeing one are greatly reduced by light pollution, nearby buildings, or trees. Consequently, the best time to look for Leonids in the night sky is after midnight when Leo fully emerges.

What makes the Leonid meteor shower unique is its association with periodic Comet Tempel-Tuttle, visiting the inner solar system every 33.3 years and leaving a “river of rubble” in its path, from which Earth might encounter a direct hit, creating a meteor storm. The comet’s latest perihelion, the closest point to the sun, occurred in 2016, and it’s anticipated that the Leonids will slowly improve in the coming years, beginning in 2025.

If you’re keen on meteor showers, look out for the December Geminids, which have proven to be one of the most prolific. Producing over 100 meteors per hour, the Geminids are expected to peak on Wednesday night, Dec. 13. Get ready for an incredible display! For the latest celestial events and information on stargazing and photography equipment, stay tuned to Space.com.

