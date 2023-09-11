Ultimate Guide: Live Stream, TV Channel, and NFL Start Time for Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins

Who’s Playing
Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers
Current Records: Miami 0-0, Los Angeles 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
-
Online streaming:
fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
-
Follow:
CBS Sports App
-
Ticket Cost:
$59.01
What to Know
An AFC West battle is set to take place on Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins to kick off the 2023-2024 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on September 10th at SoFi Stadium.
Penalties could be a deciding factor in this game, as these two teams had vastly different records in this area last year. The Chargers ranked fourth overall with an average of 4.8 penalties per game, while the Dolphins struggled, coming in at 28th with 6.5 penalties per game.
Looking back at last season, both teams finished with winning records. The Chargers ended the season 10-7, while the Dolphins finished 9-8.
The upcoming matchup is expected to be close, with the Chargers being just a 3-point favorite. Last season, the Chargers had an 11-7 record against the spread.
Los Angeles had a solid record when favored last year, going 9-2. Betting on them to win was profitable, with bettors who consistently bet $100 on their games walking away with $861.65. Unfortunately, the Dolphins will begin their season as the underdog, and they had a 2-5 record in such games last year.
Odds
According to the latest NFL odds, the Los Angeles Chargers are favored by 3 points against the Miami Dolphins.
The oddsmakers and the betting community are in agreement, as the spread has remained at 3 points since the game opened.
The over/under for the game is set at 51 points.
For NFL picks on this game and others, including insights from SportsLine’s advanced computer model, visit SportsLine.
Series History
In their last 6 games, Los Angeles and Miami each have 3 wins.
- Dec 11, 2022 – Los Angeles 23 vs. Miami 17
- Nov 15, 2020 – Miami 29 vs. Los Angeles 21
- Sep 29, 2019 – Los Angeles 30 vs. Miami 10
- Sep 17, 2017 – Miami 19 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Nov 13, 2016 – Miami 31 vs. Los Angeles 24
- Dec 20, 2015 – Los Angeles 30 vs. Miami 14
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.