Ultimate Guide: Live Stream, TV Channel, and NFL Start Time for Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins

Who’s Playing

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Miami 0-0, Los Angeles 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming:

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost:

$59.01

What to Know

An AFC West battle is set to take place on Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins to kick off the 2023-2024 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on September 10th at SoFi Stadium.

Penalties could be a deciding factor in this game, as these two teams had vastly different records in this area last year. The Chargers ranked fourth overall with an average of 4.8 penalties per game, while the Dolphins struggled, coming in at 28th with 6.5 penalties per game.

Looking back at last season, both teams finished with winning records. The Chargers ended the season 10-7, while the Dolphins finished 9-8.

The upcoming matchup is expected to be close, with the Chargers being just a 3-point favorite. Last season, the Chargers had an 11-7 record against the spread.

Los Angeles had a solid record when favored last year, going 9-2. Betting on them to win was profitable, with bettors who consistently bet $100 on their games walking away with $861.65. Unfortunately, the Dolphins will begin their season as the underdog, and they had a 2-5 record in such games last year.

Odds

According to the latest NFL odds, the Los Angeles Chargers are favored by 3 points against the Miami Dolphins.

The oddsmakers and the betting community are in agreement, as the spread has remained at 3 points since the game opened.

The over/under for the game is set at 51 points.

Series History

In their last 6 games, Los Angeles and Miami each have 3 wins.