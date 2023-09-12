Troubleshooting SALLY SORTS IT: Can’t Fit Memory Foam Mattress Back in Box – Possible Solutions

Optimized Version:

I purchased a memory foam mattress in a box from Dunelm in Greenford, West London, for our guest room. However, when I unpacked it at home, the mattress started expanding greatly. Unfortunately, my wife and I realized that it would be of medium firmness when we actually needed a firm mattress. We decided to return it, but it was difficult to fit it back into the box as it was still expanding rapidly. I attempted to contact the Greenford store, but received no response. I then tried another nearby Dunelm store, but was told that I could only return the mattress if it was in its original box. Frustratingly, I couldn’t get the mattress back in the box as it continued to grow. After several unsuccessful attempts to reach a customer service helpline, I decided to drive the 40 miles to Greenford with the expanded mattress and box in my car. A member of staff acknowledged my problem but explained that it was a management decision whether or not I could return it. The manager sympathized with my situation but ultimately couldn’t accept the return because it wasn’t in its original packaging. Since I didn’t have the necessary tools to compress the mattress back into a box, I asked for help, but no one was able to assist me. The manager advised me to file an online complaint instead.

In order to better understand the issue, I asked the reader to send me a photo of the expanded mattress next to the box it came in. The image was truly remarkable and caused me to burst out laughing. The mattress had expanded to at least six times the size of the box. Physics dictates that it would have been impossible to fit the mattress back into the box without destroying it.

I looked up Dunelm’s returns policy and found that items can be returned within 28 days if they are unused and in their original condition, including all packaging and tags. Upon examining the photographs provided, it was clear that the mattress was still in its unopened plastic covering, making it technically in its original wrapping, even if it wasn’t in the box. Personally, I believed Dunelm could have taken a more lenient approach to this dilemma, so I requested that they reconsider their decision. To bolster my argument, I attached the photo of the expanded mattress.

Fortunately, Dunelm quickly responded to my request and agreed to provide a full refund on the condition that the mattress was returned to the store, which the reader was willing to do.

Buying a mattress can be a challenging process, as people often realize after sleeping on it that it isn’t the right firmness. However, returning a mattress can be complicated depending on the retailer and method of purchase. In-person purchases can generally only be returned if the mattress is faulty or damaged and the retailer’s terms and conditions allow it. Returns policies vary among retailers, so it’s crucial to check beforehand. Online purchases have more favorable rights. Consumers can cancel an online order and receive a full refund within 14 days of delivery, according to the Consumer Contracts Regulations. Return delivery charges may apply, and the mattress must be sent back in its original packaging. If the packaging is damaged, the retailer can deduct an amount from the refund. Retailers offering “sleep trials” usually have more flexible return policies. However, it’s important to review the trial periods and rules. Mattresses returned after a sleep trial are typically donated to charity.

