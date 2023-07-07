Top romantic spa getaways in Britain for couples

Experience the epitome of romance with your partner as you indulge in a glass of champagne by the edge of an infinity pool, basking in the magnificent sunset. Picture yourselves savoring a delectable seven-course tasting menu in an intimate candle-lit dining room adorned with crisp white tablecloths and gleaming silverware, following a tranquil couples’ massage. Alternatively, immerse yourselves in a day of pure relaxation, wandering through the thermal suites, indulging in a revitalizing rhassoul mud chamber treatment, or simply unwinding by the pool, together. The UK boasts an array of enchanting romantic hotels, from sprawling country house retreats with meticulously manicured wellness gardens, to elegant townhouses with hidden ancient thermae waters, and lakeside lodges where you can embrace the evening ambiance from the comfort of your private hot tub.



No matter how you choose to spend your precious moments with your loved one – whether it’s a Valentine’s Day surprise, a special celebration, or a rare weekend you both have free – allow us to guide you to the finest spa breaks for couples in Britain. Discover the most idyllic destinations, offering exquisite massages, couples’ spa suites, hot tubs, hammams, saunas, steam rooms, and swimming pools, all complemented by Michelin-starred restaurants and luxurious accommodations.