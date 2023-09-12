Top 9 School Supplies for Kids with ADHD: Approved by Therapists

Returning to school is an exciting time for many students. However, students with ADHD face unique challenges that can make it difficult for them to succeed in the classroom. According to licensed marriage and family therapist Karina Kazaryan, individuals with ADHD often struggle with sensory processing due to inadequate dopamine activity in their brains. This can lead to feeling overwhelmed during tasks that others find easy.

Kazaryan also explains that negative feedback received during childhood can impact the self-esteem of those with ADHD, which may contribute to the development of anxiety and depression later in life. To support students with ADHD, Kazaryan suggests that teachers and parents identify and praise their positive qualities, recognize their sensory overload triggers, repeat instructions gently, and encourage them to repeat the instructions themselves.

Communication with teachers is also crucial, as it allows parents to gain different perspectives on their child’s needs in various contexts. This information can help provide better support for children with ADHD. Additionally, there are tools that can assist students with sensory overload in the classroom. Here are some recommended products:

1. Squishy sensory fidget balls: These stress balls provide a tactile outlet for excess energy and are made with durable materials.

2. Textured sensory strips: These adhesive strips offer a discreet way to soothe overwhelming emotions and sensory overload.

3. Noise-canceling headphones: Designed specifically for kids, these headphones block out distractions and can play calming sounds.

4. Squishy spiky rollers: These compact rollers provide tactile stimulation without causing pain and are easy to use discreetly.

5. Physical planner: Using a physical planner or to-do list helps students with ADHD organize their assignments and goals effectively.

6. Push-pop fidget toy: These toys provide a satisfying popping sensation that can help with both focus and anxiety.

7. Twist fidgets: Twisting, turning, and squeezing these sensory toys can assist with overstimulation and stress.

8. Gel lap pad: This lap pad provides a slight weight to promote calmness and concentration.

9. Visual timer: Timers help students manage their time and stay on task, especially when using time management techniques like the Pomodoro technique.

Note: The experts consulted for this article do not necessarily endorse the mentioned products unless otherwise noted. Prices and availability are subject to change.

[fb: ‘init’, ‘1621685564716533’]; [fb: ‘track’, ‘PageView’];

Reference