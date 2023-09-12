The Ultimate Guide to Buying Your Spanish Home Away from Home: How to Avoid Crowded Areas

In search of a quieter and more authentic experience, buyers have been exploring the less busy tracts of Andalusia east of Malaga, away from the bustling Costa del Sol. Nerja and Torre del Mar, while still popular resorts, have seen a trend of people heading into the hills. Vicky and Lee, for example, purchased a two-bedroom house with a pool in the white village of Comares for £131,000. They were drawn to the stunning views of the countryside and the local charm of locals riding horses and shepherds herding goats. Lee, 46, mentions that they love the simple yet delicious food served at the local bar, like dorada (mahi mahi), which pairs perfectly with a €1 beer. Additionally, they have the pleasure of harvesting their own olives.

Another sought-after location is Cómpeta, another picturesque white village located at the base of the Sierra Almijara. According to Idealista, it is one of the most frequently searched-for areas. A two-bedroom townhouse with a roof terrace in the village is currently listed for €200,000. El Borge, known for its muscat grapes and referred to as the “raisin town,” has experienced a 25% increase in rental listing occupancy rates, as reported by AirDNA.

Fuerteventura

Fuerteventura, an island that boasts dozens of pristine, Caribbean-like sandy beaches, is often considered the hidden gem of the Canary Islands. With its year-round sun and lower profile compared to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote, it offers an accessible and affordable getaway. The island’s north is particularly renowned for its vibrant surfing scene. Among the top beaches are Sotavento, known for kite surfing and located in the Jandia National Park, and La Concha, ideal for snorkeling. John Goldcare of GoldAcre Estates recommends El Moro (Drop Beach) for surfing.

Properties in Fuerteventura are attractively priced, with most buyers spending around €125,000-150,000 on one or two-bedroom properties. However, some choose to invest in villas priced between €200,000-500,000. There are also opportunities for finding bargains, such as a new two-bedroom villa near Lajares on the north coast, which is currently listed for €165,000 (see below).

Menorca

As the quieter sibling of Ibiza and Mallorca, Menorca offers a serene getaway with its tranquil country lanes, coastal walking trails, and secluded coves. Even the capital city of Mahon remains untouched by the bustling nightlife scenes of Magaluf and San Antonio. Menorca’s thriving gastronomy and arts scene, along with its reputation as a safe and family-friendly destination, have contributed to its increasing popularity. The Mediterranean paradise is also hailed for its sustainable tourism efforts.

In 2022, Menorca experienced a significant increase in transaction volumes, surpassing 2019 levels, thanks to the surge in demand for spacious properties during the pandemic. Prices in Menorca vary, with options like a three-bedroom apartment in central Mahon available for €265,000, or a luxurious four-bedroom villa in a secluded South Coast location for €1.7m (see below). It’s important to note that flights to Menorca are seasonal, and there is currently a moratorium on new holiday rental licenses.

Baix Empordà

Despite its incredible beauty and accessibility, the Baix Empordà region of Catalonia remains relatively undiscovered. Situated east of the historic city of Girona, it’s a short drive from Girona Airport, approximately 1.5 hours from Barcelona, or accessible by road through France. Often referred to as “Spain’s Tuscany,” the Baix Empordà offers lush green rolling hills adorned with wonderfully preserved stone medieval villages. Ullastret, Pals, Palau-Sator, Monells, and Peratallada are just a few examples of these picturesque gems. The region also benefits from both the Costa Brava coastline and the nearby Pyrenees ski slopes.

The Baix Empordà has long been an inspiration for renowned artists such as Picasso, Miró, and Dalí. It hosts cultural events like the Perelada Jazz Festival and the Cap Roig Festival, making it a destination beloved by creatives and cyclists alike. A traditional four-bedroom Catalan stone country house, locally known as a masía, typically starts at around €1.2m, as confirmed by Tom Maidment of Lucas Fox.