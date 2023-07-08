The Top Hybrid Mattress Choice for 2023

Insider may earn an affiliate commission when you make a purchase through our links. Learn more.

If you’re in search of the perfect mattress, it’s crucial to consider your personal preferences and needs. Traditional innerspring mattresses are a popular choice due to their ability to provide cooling airflow, durability, and stability. On the other hand, foam mattresses offer a soft, supportive feel that conforms to your body. If you desire the benefits of both types of mattresses, a hybrid mattress might be the best option for you.

Hybrid mattresses, which combine individually wrapped coils (also known as pocketed coils or springs) with foam, have gained immense popularity for their excellent balance of support, comfort, breathability, durability, and motion isolation. Additionally, they can be conveniently compressed and delivered to your doorstep.

For this guide, I have personally tested over 40 hybrid mattresses and gathered insights from various experts. Based on my rigorous testing and at least 14 nights spent sleeping on each mattress, I have curated a list of the best hybrid mattresses for different sleepers and budgets. Furthermore, I will outline my mattress testing process and answer frequently asked questions.

To learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and reviews home products, click here.

Best overall: Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress – See on Amazon

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress is the top choice when it comes to hybrid mattresses. It offers excellent edge support and motion isolation thanks to its combination of memory foam and pocket springs. The mattress has a medium firmness, making it suitable for all sleeping styles.

Best budget hybrid: Allswell Supreme Hybrid Mattress – See on Allswell

The Allswell Supreme Hybrid Mattress is a great option for those on a budget. It offers a firmness level that appeals to most sleepers and provides exceptional edge support and motion isolation, making it perfect for couples.

Best hybrid for side sleepers: Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress – See on Casper

The Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress is an excellent choice for side sleepers seeking a plush and comfortable bed with excellent heat dissipation.

Best latex hybrid: Birch Natural Mattress by Helix – See on Birch

The Birch Natural Mattress by Helix stands out as the best latex hybrid option. It is crafted using sustainable and environmentally friendly materials, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious individuals.

Best hybrid for back sleepers: DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress – See on DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress excels in providing a wide range of features that cater to the preferences of back sleepers.

Best cooling mattress: Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress – See on Tuft & Needle

The Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress is a standout option among cooling hybrid mattresses. Its unique dual coil layers not only offer exceptional support but also allow for excellent airflow.

Best hybrid for heavy people: Big Fig Mattress – See on Big Fig

The Big Fig Mattress is the top choice for heavier individuals. It is specifically designed to provide firm support and has a high weight capacity, ensuring extra durability and support.

Best luxury hybrid: Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress – See on Purple

The Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress deserves recognition as the best luxury hybrid mattress. Its unique Purple Grid technology promotes excellent airflow, keeping your body cool throughout the night.

Best for stomach sleepers: Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress – See on Awara

The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is an exceptional choice for stomach sleepers. It offers the perfect balance of comfort and support for this sleep position.