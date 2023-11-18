The Hunger Games Prequel Dominates Box Office, The Marvels Falls – The Hollywood Reporter











Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.’

Courtesy of Murray Close/Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is projected to have a $45 million-plus opening at the domestic box office. It earned $19.1 million on Friday, securing a win for the weekend, albeit potentially below expectations.

Initial predictions indicated that the movie would gross at least $50 million as Lionsgate endeavors to establish a spinoff franchise. While the studio is optimistic about a $50 million approach, rival studios suggest a $46-47 million range.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens eight years after the last Hunger Games film and 12 years after the first one. The new movie received a B+ CinemaScore, the lowest of the franchise. Females comprised 64 percent of Friday’s audience.

The four Hunger Games films, based on Suzanne Collins’ dystopian YA novels, had all opened with over $100 million domestically, ultimately amassing $2.9 billion at the global box office.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is an adaptation of Collins’ book of the same name. The prequel stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, as well as Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. Francis Lawrence, who directed the previous four Hunger Games movies, returns as director.

The action adventure film kicks off the Thanksgiving box office alongside Trolls Band Together from Universal and DreamWorks, and TriStar and Spyglass Media Group’s Thanksgiving, directed by Eli Roth.

Trolls Band Together earned $9.4 million on Friday for an estimated domestic opening of $30 million, in line with expectations and securing a second-place finish. The family pic received an A CinemaScore and has achieved a foreign tally of $76.3 million and $106.3 million globally.

The movie stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, and satisfied audiences by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay. Similar to the Hunger Games prequel, the film is skewed towards a female audience (69 percent).

Unfortunately, The Marvels is experiencing a steep decline, expected to drop between 78 and 80 percent in its second weekend, marking Marvel Studios’ worst second-weekend drop and the worst for any Hollywood superhero film.

The Marvels is projected to earn $9-10 million for the weekend, potentially contending with Thanksgiving for placement.

Roth’s latest horror offering, Thanksgiving, earned $3.8 million on Friday, secured a B- CinemaScore, and is favored by a male audience (56 percent).

Oscar hopeful Saltburn is debuting in seven locations, with a promising per-theater average of $45,400.