The Atlantic Explores Francesca Gino’s Counterfeit Self

When behavior-science researchers face allegations of misconduct, there seems to be a curious correlation. Take, for example, the case of Marc Hauser, a former Harvard psychologist who was found to have manipulated data. Then there’s Lawrence Sanna, a University of Pennsylvania psychologist who resigned amid similar allegations. Diederik Stapel, a Dutch social psychologist, fabricated data dozens of times. And recently, Francesca Gino, a Harvard Business School professor, was accused of falsifying data in multiple papers. The irony of Gino’s situation is hard to ignore, given that she studies dishonesty. However, this paradox of human behavior is a central focus of her work. She questions why individuals who care about morality often cross ethical boundaries.

Gino’s research covers a range of topics, but her fascination lies in understanding why ordinary people lie and cheat. Many of her studies involve college students completing tasks, self-reporting results, and receiving rewards based on their performance. Through these experiments, Gino aims to demonstrate how cheating rates increase due to subtle social influences. For example, she found that exercising self-control while performing unrelated tasks leads to rule-breaking, and that students tend to manipulate results to harm those who receive money. In addition, being in the presence of wealth increases the likelihood of cheating.

Considering Gino’s focus on dishonesty, it raises questions about her own actions. Her research highlighted the contagious nature of lying; exposure to others’ unethical behavior increases the likelihood of engaging in dishonest acts. Gino, surrounded by ordinary people who crossed ethical boundaries as part of her experiments, may have unknowingly absorbed these influences. This becomes even more plausible when considering her findings that one act of dishonesty tends to lead to subsequent ones. In short, her research suggests that feeling like a fraud makes people more likely to commit fraud, and that creativity and dishonesty are intertwined.

The paper titled “Evil Genius? How Dishonesty Can Lead to Greater Creativity,” co-authored by Gino, aligns with these findings. However, it was among the papers that allegedly contained tampered data. This complicates matters as the research that could explain Gino’s alleged misconduct may have been tainted by that very misconduct.

It’s worth noting that Gino’s experience as a fictionalized case study in a Harvard Business Review article, where a businesswoman faces a public failure, may shed some light on her own situation. The protagonist in the case study is ashamed and struggles to move forward. Gino’s book, which warns against “faking it,” provides a guiding thought from The Scarlet Letter: one cannot wear different faces without losing sight of the true self.

In conclusion, the allegations against Gino add another layer of complexity to her research on dishonesty. It remains unknown how her own actions may have influenced her work, and whether her alleged fraud undermines or validates her findings. Ultimately, Gino’s case serves as a reminder that even those who study morality can find themselves crossing ethical boundaries.

