Special Counsel’s 2020 Election Investigation Issues Subpoena to Arizona Secretary of State’s Office

Washington — The Arizona secretary of state’s office has confirmed that they received and complied with a subpoena issued by special counsel Jack Smith’s office. The subpoena is related to the federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to spokesperson Paul Smith-Leonard.

The subpoena specifically requested documents related to two election-related lawsuits filed in 2020 by the Trump campaign and Kelli Ward, the former head of Arizona’s Republican Party. Contact between Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ office and Smith’s team began in May, and Coppersmith Brockelman, an outside counsel hired by the office, responded to the grand jury request.

The existence of the subpoena was first reported by The Arizona Republic.

Arizona was a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election and became a focal point for former President Donald Trump and his supporters’ efforts to reverse the election results.

As part of the federal probe, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently spoke with investigators, and representatives from Nevada appeared before a grand jury in Washington, D.C.

Rusty Bowers, former Arizona Republican Speaker of the House who testified before the House Jan. 6 committee about resisting pressure to overturn election results, revealed that he recently spoke with Smith’s investigators.

This subpoena is the second received by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office in connection with the federal probe. The first request was received last year during the administration of Arizona’s previous secretary of state and was processed by the same outside law firm.

Smith’s office declined to comment further.