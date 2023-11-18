SpaceX Starship Test Flight Ends in Megarocket Loss: What Went Wrong?

Editor’s note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

The environment of space is exceedingly taxing — to say the least.

Understandably, a bag slipped away from NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara during a recent spacewalk outside the International Space Station, resulting in the bag orbiting around Earth and remaining possibly visible through binoculars until it disintegrates in the planet’s atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Mars and Earth’s orbits on opposite sides of the sun are disrupting communications between NASA and its robotic explorers conducting research on the red planet; not until the solar conjunction concludes on November 25 will the fleet of orbiters and rovers have its sight back in check with ground control.

Facing zero gravity, harsh radiation, and vast distances, there are many obstacles to space exploration that necessitate years of technological development and research to conquer.

After months of reconstruction following a primary explosive launch in April, SpaceX executed a second attempt at deploying its deep-space rocket system, Starship, to no avail.

SpaceX’s megarocket Starship underwent a second test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, over the weekend, run by the most powerful rocket ever built; however, both were lost shortly after liftoff.

The Super Heavy rocket booster experienced a safe liftoff when it ignited its 33 massive engines, and whilst Starship initially continued on just fine, SpaceX lost the spacecraft’s signal, prompting the system’s software to terminate the flight before it could veer off course.

Starship was intended to fly nearly a lap around the planet before returning to Earth, yet the data from the second test flight will be used to steer SpaceX’s future actions in making humanity “multiplanetary.”

Pests such as head lice have existed as long as humans have, and analysis of their DNA is giving an unforeseen glimpse into the first people to live in the Americas.

When modern humans left Africa and began to spread around the world, head lice went along with them and as a result, two distinct populations of head lice emerged. Scientists recently identified evidence of hybrid lice that may indicate a “signal of contact between Europeans and Native Americans.”

The puffadder shyshark, found only off the coast of South Africa, uses its tail to dodge predators. Markings on the shyshark resemble a venomous South African snake, yet it’s far from combative; the shyshark wraps its tail over its eyes, curving its bodies to shield itself from predators. Determined endangered, the shyshark is disappearing, and conservationists aim to protect the population using artificial intelligence called Fin Spotter before it becomes critically endangered.

Seismic activity in Iceland suggests that a volcanic eruption may be looming, according to the nation’s civil protection agency; the experts are tracking a corridor of subterranean molten material spanning 9 miles in the island’s southwestern peninsula that could impact the coastal town of Grindavík. Without stranger to volcanic eruptions, there are concerns regarding the potential explosion’s nature, which could occur underwater or on land. Separately, a newly formed island resulting from an undersea volcanic eruption has emerged off the coast of Japan’s Iwo Jima in the Pacific Ocean.

Astronomers have sighted a highly unusual stellar corpse that came back to life in violent throes continuing for months after it initially exploded. This rare cosmic phenomenon, referred to as a luminous fast blue optical transient, depicts a unique event revealing the afterlife of stars.

And finally, the Leonid meteor shower peaked early Saturday morning, but blazing meteors will still be visible streaking across the night sky for the next few days.

