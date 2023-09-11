Shocking TV Rule Violation: Casualty Showbust in Subtitle Scandal with Offensive Swears

Ofcom has ruled that an episode of the TV drama Casualty breached broadcasting rules due to offensive language appearing in subtitles before the watershed. The media watchdog received a complaint regarding the use of swear words in the optional subtitles of a repeated episode of the British TV series that aired on June 12. Despite the programme’s audio containing no offensive language, two instances of the word “f**king” were seen in the subtitles. Ofcom concluded that this breached their rule against the use of the “most offensive language on television before the watershed.” The episode aired at 10:30 am on TV channel Drama, which is licensed by UKTV Media. UKTV Media has apologised for the incident, stating that the episode was “incorrectly subtitled.” The subtitling of the show is outsourced to Red Bee Media. UKTV Media explained that the subtitler, who failed to adhere to protocols, has been disciplined and removed from subtitling duties pending retraining with their line manager. Both UKTV Media and Red Bee have implemented additional processes and training to prevent a recurrence of this error. While Ofcom acknowledged that UKTV had not experienced such an issue before and had taken action to address it, they ruled the broadcast to be in violation of rule 1.14 of the code, which prohibits offensive language before the watershed. UKTV Media has expressed regret for any offence caused and stated that they are committed to providing subtitling for their viewers. Drama is a British television channel that specializes in repeats of well-known British TV drama series, such as Casualty, which typically airs on BBC One.

