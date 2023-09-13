Shedding Light on the Shocking Reality: Female Surgeons Face Sexual Abuse & Misogyny, My Personal Struggle & Decision to Quit – Becky Cox’s Story

I had always aspired to become a surgeon since completing medical school. I strategically selected my initial positions to set me on a path towards a rewarding surgical career. During my time in the wards, I was determined to excel and distinguish myself as a talented young surgeon. I dedicated countless hours to observing surgeries and pursuing additional projects. In my first year, I even had the honor of receiving the Welsh Surgeons junior gold medal prize for my research, which I nervously presented at a prominent conference. This achievement brought me immense joy and satisfaction.

However, upon returning home from that conference, I found myself bombarded with comments that are all too familiar to women working in the field of surgery: “Women can’t succeed as surgeons,” “They aren’t physically strong enough,” “How will you balance a surgical career with having a family?” These remarks begin the moment you consider entering the field and persist until the day you retire. Additionally, I experienced other disturbing behaviors, such as receiving small gifts from colleagues every week, late-night invitations for coffee, comments about my appearance, and sexualized banter disguised as jokes.

These constant assaults on my self-worth took a toll, but I remained resolute in my determination to pursue my career. Unfortunately, the situation only worsened. At a conference, a senior consultant sexually assaulted me at a bar. I stood frozen, feeling his unwanted touch on my body, and quickly found an excuse to flee the scene. Despite this traumatic experience, I persisted in my efforts and secured a prestigious training position that required me to relocate. However, upon arrival, I was disheartened to discover that the same comments and depraved behaviors haunted me yet again. Unable to escape this hostile environment, I was left with no choice but to resign. The day I submitted my resignation letter was bittersweet, as I realized I would no longer pursue a career in surgery.

My story is all too familiar to countless women in the field of surgery, a narrative often suppressed and concealed in the depths of our minds. This week, the groundbreaking report from the independent Working Party on Sexual Misconduct in Surgery (WPSMS) shed light on our collective experiences and finally gave them visibility. Shockingly, almost two-thirds of female surgeons reported experiencing sexual harassment from colleagues, and nearly one-third reported being sexually assaulted by a colleague within the past five years. These statistics, while staggering, come as little surprise. In an environment permeated by pervasive institutional misogyny, women simply cannot work and feel secure.

After my personal ordeal, I dedicated years to raising awareness about the issues I faced. Together with Dr. Chelcie Jewitt, I founded Surviving in Scrubs, a website where healthcare professionals can anonymously share stories of sexism and sexual violence perpetrated by colleagues. The stories we received serve as powerful testimonials, amplifying the voices of those who have been silenced. Female surgeons have shared their accounts, demonstrating the profound impact of these incidents. Survivors often struggle to voice their concerns and find themselves gaslit and blamed for the attacks they endure.

While the WPSMS report focuses on the surgical field, it is essential to recognize that sexual misconduct is a pervasive issue throughout the healthcare sector. Nursing staff, allied health professionals, students, and qualified practitioners all face these challenges. At a time when the healthcare workforce is experiencing continuous crises, sexual misconduct further exacerbates the burdens they carry.

To address this problem, comprehensive engagement is necessary from every healthcare institution, including trusts, integrated care boards, universities, royal colleges, and regulatory bodies. While recent discussions and charters regarding sexual misconduct indicate a growing awareness of the problem, tangible actions have yet to materialize. It is disheartening that healthcare, a field dedicated to the safety of both patients and staff, remains one of the last sectors to acknowledge and confront sexual violence within its ranks. Furthermore, we must question the responsibility of the government in resolving this issue. Thus far, little has been heard from the Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, or the Department of Health and Social Care.

Ultimately, addressing this problem necessitates collective efforts from all stakeholders within the healthcare industry. It is a reflection of the broader injustices women face in society. However, within healthcare itself, institutions and employers must shoulder the responsibility for taking decisive action. Our campaign has proposed numerous initiatives aimed at fostering cultural change, including education, policy reforms, reporting mechanisms, regulatory reforms, and specialized support services.

Confronting the magnitude of this issue may be painful, but the fields of surgery and healthcare as a whole must prioritize rectifying these internal problems. As for myself and other survivors, the WPSMS report validates our experiences, and we eagerly await the subsequent steps to be taken.